Melania Trump Goes OFF On ‘Porn Hooker’ Stormy Daniels In Newly Leaked Audio — And Stormy SAVAGELY Claps Back!

Turns out, Melania Trump wasn’t always being best when it came to her husband’s scandal with Stormy Daniels after all!

As you likely know, the First Lady’s former bestie Stephanie Winston Wolkoff secretly recorded some of their conversations for her juicy tell-all book, Melania and Me. She already dropped audio last week in which the former model belittled both the immigrant child separation crisis and Christmas decorations.

Now, Wolkoff has unveiled yet another recording featuring an unedited, s**t-talking Melania — and this time the 50-year-old had none other than her husband’s most famous alleged mistress in her crosshairs!

In the audio, recorded in 2018, Donald Trump’s wife is clearly furious over the adult film star the future POTUS (allegedly) had unprotected sex with while she was at home with the baby. Almost like she knows it really happened…

As she complains about how Stormy is enjoying her 15 minutes of fame with a Vogue cover story on the heels of her headline-making hush-money drama, Melania hilariously refers to her as “the porn hooker.”

Mel can be heard telling her then-advisor:

“Go Google and read it, Annie Leibovitz shot the porn hooker, and she will be in one of the issues.”

Wolkoff — who revealed the audio on the Mea Culpa podcast, hosted by Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen — expressed confusion over the term “porn hooker,” prompting Melania to say Daniels’ name. Take a listen to the clip (below) to hear Mel go off:

Drip drip drip. New leaked Melania tapes were just released exclusively on today’s Mea Culpa Podcast with Michael Cohen. Melania calls Stormy Daniels a “porn hooker” and more. pic.twitter.com/j6oK0ruND6 — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) October 5, 2020

Wow! Once again, this seemingly salty private take is way different than FLOTUS’ public response to the scandal. At the time it made headlines, Melania told reporters she had “more important things to think about” than her husband’s alleged affairs. Well, we guess she was too busy boiling over the photo shoots her husband’s alleged mistresses were getting because of the alleged affairs she allegedly didn’t have time to think about! Ha!

It really does sound from this convo like Stormy was renting space in Melania’s head — and presumably had paid a security deposit with the $130,000 in hush money Trump told Cohen to give her. (Do we still say allegedly? Didn’t this guy go to prison for this??)

Unsurprisingly, many have been reacting to the audio with LOLz — including Daniels (real name Stephanie Clifford) herself, who wrote in response on Twitter:

“Hahaha! Although I wasn’t paid for sex and therefore technically not a “hooker” I’ll take being that over what you are any day. You sold your p***y AND your soul…and I’m legal. Keep talking about me. I like your new tits btw. Post (more) nudes? #bebest lol”

Omg, ouch!

Overall, it’s been an embarrassing month for Melania. In the last audio recording Wolkoff dropped, the First Lady was heard dismissing the immigrant children in cages controversy, complaining about having to decorate the White House for Christmas, and revealing the motivation behind wearing her infamous “I Don’t Really Care, Do U?” jacket was to upset the “crazy” liberals.

What do U think about Mel’s Stormy comments, Perezcious readers?

