Melinda Coleman, Mother Of Late Audrie & Daisy Documentary Star, Dies By Suicide

Melinda Coleman, the mother of the late woman who was the focal point of Netflix‘s 2016 documentary Audrie & Daisy, died by suicide on Sunday.

The news comes just four months after Coleman’s daughter, Daisy Coleman (pictured above, with Melinda), died by suicide in August at age 23. And just hours before her death on Sunday evening, Melinda published a Facebook post in which she mourned her late daughter.

SafeBAE, the sexual assault prevention organization co-founded by Daisy prior to her death, first announced Melinda’s passing in an emotional Instagram post late Sunday night.

The post remembered Melinda as “a gifted veterinarian, devoted mother and wife, and talented body builder,” and stated, in part (below):

“We are in shock and disbelief to share with our SafeBAE family, that we lost Melinda Coleman to suicide this evening. The bottomless grief of losing her husband, [her son,] Tristan, and Daisy was more than she could face most days. More than anything, she loved and believed in her children. It is no accident that she created some of the most gifted, passionate, and resilient children. Our hearts are forever with Logan & Charlie.”

As we mentioned, in a Facebook post hours before her death on Sunday, Melinda shared several photos of her late, beloved daughter and had opened up about the grief she felt. She wrote:

“There aren’t enough I love yous I could have said when I was holding your cold, broken, dead body. I held you like a baby anyway, my baby. The baby I held when you first came into this world. It has always been my greatest honor and joy to be your mother and best friend. Mama bear!”

As you’ll recall, the 2016 Netflix doc focused on the aftermath of a sexual assault Daisy suffered at a house party as a 14-year-old in 2012.

The alleged assailant, Matthew Barnett, eventually pleaded guilty to a lesser charge, after claiming their sexual encounter had been consensual. In Audrie & Daisy, the filmmakers chronicled the severe backlash Daisy and her family faced in their small Missouri town over making the allegation in the first place.

Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and loved ones of both Daisy and Melinda. What an unfathomable pair of losses to endure in such a short time. Sending all of our love and light as loved ones grieve and process this terrible, tragic news.

