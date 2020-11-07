Rapper DaBaby Reveals He's Seeking Therapy After Brother's Tragic Suicide: 'Take That S**t Serious'

In the wake of his brother’s tragic death by suicide, DaBaby is taking a big step to prioritize his mental health — and he’s encouraging his millions of followers to do the same.

As reported, the 28-year-old rapper’s older brother Glen Johnson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Charlotte, North Carolina on Tuesday. The VIBEZ artist publicly mourned the devastating loss with a powerful tribute to his big bro on social media just one day later, in which he also urged fans to check up on their loved ones who might be silently struggling.

On Thursday night, DaBaby returned to Twitter and used his platform to spark a discussion on mental health conditions like depression. He wrote:

“#MentalHealthAwareness! If you can’t get over depression GET HELP, you see a loved one struggling get them help, they refuse the help, MAKE em get treated anyway.”

From there, he went on to reveal that he’d be taking his own advice and has plans to seek therapy in the near future. Including a shoutout to Johnson with a black heart and white dove emojis, he wrote:

“You suffer from PTSD take that s**t serious & get help! I’m bouta get a therapist my damn self! #LongLiveG”

As seen (below):

#MentalHealthAwareness ❗️

If you can’t get over depression GET HELP, you see a loved one struggling get them help, they refuse the help, MAKE em get treated anyway. You suffer from PTSD take that shit serious & get help! I’m bouta get a therapist my damn self! #LongLiveG???????? — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) November 6, 2020

We completely support this decision!

We can’t imagine what it must be like handling the immeasurable grief of losing a loved one on top of an already difficult year. The hitmaker’s transparency is truly admirable, especially considering the stigmas that still exist among men in the Black community when it comes to seeking help. We hope therapy provides him with the tools to get through this tragedy — and that his message touched whoever needed to hear it.

He followed up with a separate tweet, asking God for protection for his family:

Death don’t phase me at all,

watching my family suffer does. GOD watch over my family, my mama, my nieces & nephew & they mama, my brother. Don’t worry bout me take whatever you was do for me and pour it into them. & keep me cool, cuz God you know! The world don’t Amen. — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) November 5, 2020

In regards to Johnson’s passing, as of Wednesday, the case was being classified as a death investigation and it was unclear if any foul play was involved, per local news outlets. Additionally, it’s been said that the deceased appeared distressed prior to the incident in a video he shared to social media and TMZ reporting stated that is also being taken into account.

As we mentioned up top, DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, addressed his tragic loss shortly after news broke. He’s since updated his Instagram bio to read, “LONG LIVE MY BROTHER” and previously shared lyrics from his single, Intro on his Story.

“My brother be thinkin’ that we don’t love him and let him struggle like we ain’t family/Like I won’t give up all I got to see you happy, n****”

We’re sending continued love to Glen’s loved ones during this difficult time. And echoing DaBaby’s sentiments, please don’t hesitate to seek help or intervene if someone you know needs it.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

