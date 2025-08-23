Menendez Brothers' Parole: Erik Rejected Already -- But What About Lyle??

The first decision is in. And it’s not looking good for the next…

Erik and Lyle Menendez were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, in 1989. The Menendez brothers infamously argued the murders were in self-defense because they suffered years of sexual abuse at the hands of their father, which they claimed their mother ignored. But a judge back then deemed the allegations inadmissible. In any case, it was a different time — so who knows if it would have helped?

After more than three decades behind bars, though, they got a chance to go free. A judge reduced both Erik and Lyle’s sentences to 50 years to life back in May, making them eligible for parole immediately — since they were under 26 when they committed the crime. They were just 18 and 21 at the time. Kids.

But unfortunately for Erik, his dream of walking free was squashed on Thursday. He was denied parole. The New York Times reported that Parole Commissioner Robert Barton argued that Erik was not a “model prisoner,” as he had several infractions while behind bars. The violations included drug and cellphone use, as well as involvement in a tax fraud scheme.

Barton also said that Erik was not in “imminent fear” for his life before the killings — despite the brothers’ previous claims. He claimed the murders were “devoid of human compassion,” adding:

“The killing of your mother especially showed a lack of empathy and reason.”

That’s why Erik’s parole was denied. As for Lyle?

Well, unfortunately he wasn’t a model prisoner either. Relatively early on, in 1996, Lyle violated direct orders from prison a guard, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office records, refusing to leave his cell.

On three separate occasions — in 2001, 2003, and 2008 — he was reprimanded for engaging in “excessive physical contact” with a female visitor. This is assumed to Rebecca Sneed, to whom he was married in 2003, while behind bars.

And multiple times Lyle apparently tried to get women to sneak in better shoes for him, including at least once in a sneaky shoe swap during a visit.

These aren’t exactly horrible crimes, but if they’re going to use rule violations to stop Erik’s parole, there’s ammo against Lyle, too. As of this writing, the decision has not been made… but we don’t think it’s going to go well…

Response From The Family

Following the hearings, Erik’s family isn’t happy. His wife, Tammi, called the hearing on X (Twitter) “a complete setup,” writing:

“Parole Commissioner Robert Barton had his mind made up to deny Erik parole from the start. This was a complete setup, and Erik never stood a chance!”

Yikes. She added in a follow-up post:

“Erik hasn’t had any infractions since 2011, apart from a cell phone possession. To the media reporting otherwise: please get the facts straight! #erikmenendez.”

His adopted daughter, Talia, reacted to the news on Instagram Stories, and she, too, is very upset! She said:

“How is my dad a threat to society! A 3-year denial??? Hell is about to break loose!!!”

Talia went on to call out all the celebrities who previously advocated for the release of Erik and Lyle (like Kim Kardashian) but haven’t said a single word about the verdicts:

“Where are the celebrities that were ‘advocating’ for them???? It’s been WAY TOO QUIET.”

She claimed one of the only people who remained in touch with the family amid the parole hearings has been Cooper Koch, the actor who played Erik in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story:

“The only one that I can say has been checking in on my family is Cooper and we absolutely adore him. To the ones that went to the prison without any background checks to film their show but are staying quiet now. You despise [sic] me beyond measure Just say your views are down and keep it PUSHING.”

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

