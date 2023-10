METTE is a star! The total package!

She’s talented! She sings! She dances! She acts! She’s a performer! She’s stylish! She’s beautiful! She has a vision!

Her song and music video for Van Gogh hit us hard!

This is such great pop! Cool pop!!

Stop sleeping on her!

If you need some disco and tastiness in your life, check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more from METTE!