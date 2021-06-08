Are Mia Goth & Shia LaBeouf Back Together AGAIN?! After FKA twigs Said He Killed Dogs?!?

Oh no, did Mia Goth really go back to Shia LaBeouf? After everything that’s come out in the past couple months?? That’s definitely what it looks like in new pics of the (former?) couple.

The stars were spotted shopping together at a Pavilions in Pasadena over the weekend. Obviously that doesn’t necessarily equate to dating again, but shopping at a grocery store — and then hitting a camping store together? Not a steamy activity but certainly a very domestic one.

We mean, do you do casual Sunday grocery shopping with your ex-husband?

The co-stars first got together back in 2012 after meeting on the set of Lars von Trier‘s NC-17 psychosexual drama Nymphomaniac. They had some very public fights but eventually tied the knot in October 2016.

Then in 2018 we learned they had split and the Transformers actor had moved on with his new co-star, FKA twigs. That relationship, we later found out, was as toxic as it gets.

The Mary Magdalene singer filed a lawsuit against Shia in December 2020. Along with Karolyn Pho, whom he dated before Mia, she accused Shia of physical and emotional abuse and sexual battery. FKA spoke about how he cut her off from her friends, scared her out of speaking to other men, and eventually struck her. In an interview with Gayle King, she explained:

“After I moved into his house, that’s when the abuse really escalated. I realized then I wasn’t just dealing with a tortured person who was going through a divorce. Or that outside factors in his life [were] making him act out on me. I was involved with an inherently abusive person.”

She even claimed he killed a few stray dogs to prepare for a role as a cold-blooded killer in The Tax Collector.

All that and Mia went back?!

She actually almost did once before, after he and FKA split. But the 2020 reconciliation didn’t happen — or didn’t last, it’s unclear.

Instead, Shia started dating Margaret Qualley last year, but the two split the month after the lawsuit. While the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star didn’t explicitly say she left because of the accusations, she did subsequently post FKA’s Elle cover on her Instagram, along with the simple caption:

“Thank you.”

So it’s probably a safe bet she was experiencing the early stages of what FKA went through, the “lovebombing” stage.

For what it’s worth, Shia’s first public statement in response to the accusations was to admit it, saying:

“I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years.”

That gave way to making excuses, blaming his mental health struggles and alcoholism:

“I am not cured of my PTSD and alcoholism, but I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way.”

And eventually just straight-up denial in court docs.

Reconciliation or no, are you surprised to see Mia could be back in his corner after all those allegations — and his own admission?

If you think he treated her differently, better than everyone else, maybe you don’t remember their fight where he said he “would have killed” her if he hadn’t been removed from the situation.

We aren’t here to judge Mia Goth. We just wish her safety and happiness, and it does NOT seem like that is something she can get from this man.

