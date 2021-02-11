Shia LaBeouf Denies 'Each And Every' Sexual Battery & Abuse Allegation Made By FKA Twigs In New Court Docs

He may be in a treatment facility, but Shia LaBeouf is not retreating from his fight against the sexual battery and abuse allegations brought forth by ex-girlfriends FKA twigs and Karolyn Pho.

In December, when FKA (real name Tahliah Barnett) very publicly filed her lawsuit accusing her ex of months of abuse, the Holes star’s initial response was a sort of non-apology apology in which he admitted to being “abusive”:

“I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

Well, he found more to say afterward, quickly changing his stance to say, “many of these allegations are not true.”

And now we’ve apparently peeled away any layers of self-awareness or accountability because the actor is now denying every single one of the musician’s allegations. In court documents obtained by People, the screenwriter’s legal team writes:

“[Shia] denies, generally and specifically, each and every allegation contained in [Barnett]’s Complaint, denies that [Barnett] has sustained any injury or loss by reason of any act or omission on the part of [LaBeouf], and denies that [Barnett] is entitled to any relief or damages whatsoever.”

Not only is Shia employing the old deny everything defense, his team is also specifically trying to get the most damning PR aspect of the whole thing erased ASAP — the sexual battery allegation. The filing says those particular claims should be dismissed right away because “one of the acts alleged were based on s*x and/or the conduct was not sexual.”

Hmmm… There’s a lot to unpack here and we aren’t lawyers, but… FKA did say Shia made her sleep nude and ordered her when and how much to kiss and touch him. Aren’t we just splitting hairs at this point?

The Peanut Butter Falcon star concluded by asking the court — get this — to order the English artist to pay all his legal fees (and for any other “further relief as the Court may deem just and proper”).

Wow. He really thinks she’s going to go public with her abuse allegations and then pay his lawyers?? Brazen.

All of this comes as Shia has checked himself into an inpatient treatment facility, where he has been for five weeks now and plans to stay until the center deems he has successfully recovered. In doing so, he and his talent agency CAA parted ways as the Disney alum plans to focus on some much-needed “me time” rather than pursue acting gigs at the moment.

