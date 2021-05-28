Shia LaBeouf Sentenced To Anger Management For Battery & Petty Theft Charges -- Seriously That’s It?!

Shia LaBeouf may avoid major consequences in his 2020 battery and petty theft case if he gets some help and stays out of trouble.

According to TMZ, the 34-year-old actor appeared in court on Thursday and was placed into a “judicial diversion program,” which essentially spells out several conditions he must follow in order to get his misdemeanor charges dropped.

Yep, he could practically get off scot-free!

Over the next 12 months, Shia must attend therapy sessions for anger management at least once a week, continue to monitor his alcohol consumption, and steer clear of using any sort of weapon, force, or violence. He also must stay at least 100 yards away from the man he allegedly attacked last summer and the location of the alleged incident, TMZ reported. ICYMI, the recent charges came after Shia and a man got into a verbal and physical altercation. Later, he was charged with battery and petty theft — for allegedly stealing the guy’s hat.

The court will complete a check-in with the Honey Boy star in three months, but the charges could be dismissed if he satisfies those conditions. Otherwise, LaBeouf could face trial in the future.

We will all just have to wait and see if the guy will be able to keep his cool for the year. Not going to lie, it kind of sounds like the court went easy on this celeb. It’s especially shocking given the Disney alum’s long history with the law, which includes several brushes with disorderly conduct. But we aren’t lawyers or judges, so what do we know…

At the same time, the filmmaker faces accusations of sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress in a lawsuit filed by ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs in December 2020. Furthermore, she claimed he knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease and abused her multiple times in their almost one-year relationship. The singer-songwriter explained to The New York Times why she didn’t come forward sooner at the time, saying:

“I just thought to myself, no one is ever going to believe me. I’m unconventional. And I’m a person of color who is a female. The whole time I was with him, I could have bought myself a business-flight plane ticket back to my four-story townhouse in Hackney. He brought me so low, below myself, that the idea of leaving him and having to work myself back up just seemed impossible.”

In response, Shia “denied each and every” assault accusation made by the artist and has attempted to erase the sexual battery allegation from the roster of claims. And that’s not all… As we previously reported, the Peanut Butter Falcon lead actually had the gall to ask the court to order the musician to pay all his legal fees — plus any “further relief as the Court may deem just and proper.”

Just wild…

Okay, Perezcious readers, what are your reactions to Shia’s latest court sentence? Are U surprised at how easy he got off? Let us know in the comments (below)!

