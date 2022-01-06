Olympic Figure Skater Michelle Kwan Welcomes Daughter After Secret Pregnancy! 

Michelle Kwan just revealed one of the best surprises EVER! She’s a mother!!

The Olympic figure skater made the exciting announcement on Instagram Wednesday by sharing a photo of her firstborn, a baby girl named Kalista Belle Kwan. Introducing her little one, Michelle shared:

“I’m overjoyed and tears of happiness are streaming down my face as I share the news of the arrival of Kalista Belle Kwan!”

The 41-year-old went on to explain how her journey to parenthood was not as simple as she expected, adding:

“I’ve always wanted to be a mom and, to me, she’s a perfect miracle. I had a hard time picturing what she might look like yet it seems like she’s been in my life forever. This has been a challenging journey to motherhood (not to mention a very long labor!!!) and I’m glad I never gave up. I feel so grateful to have had the support of so many during this time, including my fertility doctor, doctors and nurses who looked after me, friends that shared their stories, and of course, my family & my who I could not live without.”

Kwan married lawyer Clay Pell in 2013, but they divorced in 2017. It’s unclear who she is in a relationship with now or who her daughter’s father is.

Along with a precious photo of Kalista, the athlete also included a super sweet montage of her baby bump growing over the last nine months, explaining her reason for keeping the pregnancy a secret by writing:

“As people closest to me know, I’m always full of surprises and tend to keep my personal life private. And, I’ve wanted to share this happy news for many months but each milestone seemed to be exciting and daunting at the same time. Each step of the way, I knew that there was still more time needed until I could hold her in my arms. Here’s a quick montage of the last 9 months to catch you all up:)”

Ch-ch-check it out!!

The new momma ended her sweet message with a note to all the other parents out there — whether they already have kids or are trying to conceive, saying:

“Also, I want to send my best to all the mom’s out there (as we all know, moms rule the world!). And, I wish anyone trying to conceive in any which way (ivf, iui, surrogacy, adoption and naturally) all the success and love. You’re not alone on this path and I’m pulling for you ”

Incredible! We are sooo happy for Michelle! What a happy day!

[Image via Michelle Kwan/Instagram & Apega/WENN]