Heidi Montag Gets Real About Struggle To Have Second Baby: 'Never Thought It Would Be So Hard'

Heidi Montag is opening up about her challenging pregnancy journey, which has been going on for more than a year now.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 35-year-old shared that she and her husband, Spencer Pratt, are still trying to have a second baby, but it has been a long and difficult process with little luck so far. Uploading a photo of her firstborn, Gunner, 4, the momma reflected:

“So thankful for my angel I never thought it would be so hard trying to have another. I am trusting God’s plan and if we only have one I am so thankful for this miracle! ”

Aw… What a great perspective to have!

Check out an adorable series of pics the 35-year-old shared alongside the bittersweet caption (below).

We know this journey must be so tough, but at least she knows how lucky she is to have her “angel”!

The Hills: New Beginnings star has been candid about wanting to add another child to her family for a long time now. In August, she even underwent hysteroscopic polypectomy surgery to have uterine polyps removed. According to the Mayo Clinic, those are noncancerous growths attached to the inner wall of the uterus that can often cause infertility. At the time, Heidi documented the procedure with high hopes for success, sharing on social media:

“I’m hoping that the surgery works and that this is the only reason I haven’t been able to get pregnant… I’m excited. Please, God, I pray that I’ll be able to get pregnant after this.”

Looks like it wasn’t the quick fix she was eager for, but hopefully, it was a step in the right direction. Earlier in 2021, Montag and Pratt both spoke to ET about how the drama of filming their reality series may have been affecting their ability to get pregnant as well. In May, Spencer expressed:

“Usually these shows are a lot — for us — more fun to film. This is the most stressful shooting of anything we’ve done. I don’t think it’s anything to do with anything other than Heidi was so stressed out, dealing with more drama from behind the scenes, on camera, so I think that’s why we haven’t been able to get pregnant.”

The Laguna Beach alum’s attempt to conceive was highlighted in the second season of the MTV hit, in which Heidi often brought home pregnancy tests. The couple had first begun talking about their desire to give Gunner a sibling way back in October 2019, telling ET they hoped to conceive within “months.” Little did they know the journey they’d go on…

In a July episode, the Colorado native discussed the emotional process, saying:

“It’s been a really tough year. Spencer and I have been trying to get pregnant, which obviously hasn’t happened yet. Our finances have really been struggling because of COVID.”

Oof. That’s a lot of stress to be dealing with, as well as just trying to stay safe and healthy during the pandemic! Hopefully, their wish comes true!

