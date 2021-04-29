Minari Star Drags Brad Pitt & Phony Hollywood After Oscar Win -- And Y'all Thought She Was Starstruck!

Most of this year’s Oscars moments went viral for the wrong reasons, but at least the people sharing them knew what awkwardness they were witnessing! (Ugh, that In Memoriam…)

But one moment folks were talking about wasn’t nearly as adorable as everyone thought. What most people remember about Yuh-Jung Youn‘s historic win for Best Supporting Actress for Minari was when she got starstruck by Brad Pitt, who presented her with the statue.

Her first words when she got to the podium were:

“Mr. Brad Pitt. Finally. Nice to meet you. Where were you while we were filming in Tulsa?”

Quite a few misinterpreted this as crushing on the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor. Headlines like “Brad Pitt Gets Love From ‘Minari’s’ Yuh-Jung Youn In 2021 Oscars Speech” and “Youn Yuh-jung Flirts With Brad Pitt After History-Making Oscars Win” abound. But that’s not what was going on.

Even a reporter in the press room backstage was blinded by the projected attraction to the movie star, asking Yuh-Jung what Brad Pitt smells like after she walked offstage with him. The 73-year-old laughed off the remark, saying:

“I didn’t smell him. I’m not a dog. No.”

It wasn’t just because she isn’t an animal that she wasn’t interested in sniffing Angelina Jolie‘s ex-man. She wasn’t flirting with him at all, jokingly or otherwise.

No, her comment about “finally” meeting him was in regards to the fact he was a producer on her film; the fact he was presenting the award was a total coincidence. His company, Plan B, was one of those behind Minari — at least in theory. As Yuh-Jung said, she never met the man. And apparently she didn’t think he and his company did enough for them!

In an interview with NBC News on Wednesday, the sassy grandmother revealed what she actually said to Brad after her win:

“I told him to provide more money to the movie.”

Ha! We love how she just give ZERO F**KS. She added that she wasn’t even won over by his flattery, saying:

“I also told him to come to Korea… He promised that he will. But I don’t really believe the words of Americans. Their vocabulary is so fancy. He said my performance was very respectable and whatnot, but I’m old. I don’t fall for those words.”

Dang, gurl! LOVE that honesty! She also says she isn’t impressed with any Hollywood phoniness — but she does have an incentive to come back and do more movies in the US:

“When some project comes from America, people in Korea think I admire Hollywood. No, I don’t admire Hollywood. The reason I keep coming is because if I come to the States and work, maybe I’m able to see my son one more time. That’s from the bottom of my heart.”

Awww…

Did YOU misunderstand what was happening between the two actors on Oscar night??

