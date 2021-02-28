Miranda Lambert Gushes Over The Deep Bond She Formed With Husband During The Pandemic

Sometimes when you know you found “the one” the second you meet that person!

For Miranda Lambert and her hubby, Brendan McLoughlin, this seems to be exactly how it went down. The couple married back in January of 2019 after dating for only a few months, but thanks to the pandemic they learned so much more about each other even after getting hitched.

On February 26, The House That Built Me singer spoke on SiriusXM‘s The Highway about her marriage and how her bond to Brendan grew once they made their vows.

She said:

“We didn’t date very long before we got married. And so we sort of got to just really, really, really get to know each other. Cause it was just us two with no distraction, at my farm outside of Nashville. And so I was really thankful for it because it made us really strong.”

Wow!! But, hey, spending your newlywed days outside a farm in Nashville sounds pretty idyllic, if you ask us!

Also, we can’t help but notice her marriage this time around is entirely different from her situation with ex-husband Blake Shelton. For anyone who doesn’t remember, Miranda’s relationship with the country singer laster ostensibly from 2005 to 2015, with a marriage that lasted approximately four years. Yeah, so, for her to marry someone else after only a few months, she must’ve really known Brendan was the one…

She continued by specifically speaking about quarantining during the pandemic. Specifically, she admitted that COVID essentially brought her even closer to her husband. She admitted:

“I think it did that for a lot of couples, especially a lot of my friends don’t really see their significant other because we’re different directions all the time. But with everything that happened last year, I think everybody was forced to sort of reconnect with themselves and with people that they really love and that are close to them.”

Aww! That’s a lovely way to put it. Even during such a dark time, at least we’re forced to talk to our family members again since we’re stuck at home. Ha!

But during a moment when they could get out of the house, Miranda and Brenda bonded by filming a music video together. Naturally, he played her love interest — how adorable!

She dished about that:

“We shot it at my farm and I’ve never had a love interest in a video my entire career. And so I figured why not my husband who happens to be caught here and free. So we, he did great. He, he loved it. He was, he was a champ and I got to ride my real horse Gibson and in a Cape, I’m like, what kind of Princess Bride fairytale is this, it’s awesome.”

Ugh. Too cute!!

