Taylor Swift Officially Cancels Lover Fest Tour, Cites 'Unprecedented Pandemic' As Cause

The coronavirus pandemic just goes on, and on, and on…

This time around, it’s Taylor Swift who is officially canceling her two-date Lover Fest touring schedule due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It’s the right call, no doubt about it — just sucks to know that we’re still in the throes of this awful pandemic and can’t get back to normal life quite yet. Ugh!

The popular 31-year-old country-pop music superstar announced as much on Friday evening on her Instagram account, taking to her Stories to drop the dreaded news to her fans as well as sharing it elsewhere across her other social media pages.

The tour had been set for a two-city, multi-date event, and Swift was planning on seeing her fans in Los Angeles and Foxborough, Massachusetts for it. But now, it appears, Lover Fest just isn’t going to happen. Ugh! When will life get back to normal?!

In her message announcing the news, Swift wrote (below):

“I love coming on here to tell you good news, or to share a new project with you. It’s not my favorite thing in the world to have to tell you news I’m sad about. I’m so sorry, but I cannot reschedule the shows that we’ve postponed. Although refunds have been available since we first postponed the Lover Fest shows, many of you hung onto your tickets and I too hung onto the idea that we could reschedule. This is an unprecedented pandemic that has changed everyone’s plans and no one knows what the touring landscape is going to look like in the near future. I’m so disappointed that I won’t be able to see you in person as soon as I wanted to. I miss you terribly and can’t wait til we can all safely be at shows together again.”

This sucks!

Of course, it’s the right call for right now. Even with the vaccine rolling out across the country, too few people have thus far received their shot and it’s unclear how smooth things are going to be in the next couple months logistically as everyone hurries to get vaccinated.

For now, the smart play is to remain at home, socially distanced and quarantined, and wait it out if you are so able. After all, many of us are fortunate enough to be in good at-home situations and it’s on us to be patient and ride out the storm, rather than needlessly put front-line workers and other less fortunate people at risk by exposing them unnecessarily. We really are all in this together.

Hopefully, soon it will be over and we can all get back to normal with concerts! Not soon enough for Taylor’s two-city trip, though. Sad!

What do U make of this news, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF with your take about everything down in the comments (below)…

