If you like salsa, you will enjoy merengue too!

Get ready for a fiesta as Latina icon Miriam Cruz – of the Chicas del Can – teamed up with Amara La Negra for a feel-good tropical good time!

This sound is classic!

Love it!

Check out Otro Amor above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Miriam Cruz!

And CLICK HERE to check out more from Amara La Negra!