Pageant Drama! Controversial Miss Japan's Crown Taken Away After Affair Reveal!

A pageant queen has been forced to give back her crown after getting caught having an affair!

Karolina Shiino was crowned Miss Japan two weeks ago — though the decision was already controversial because she was the first person of European descent to win, per BBC. How’d that happen? Well, she was born in Ukraine and moved to Japan when she was five with her mother, later taking her stepfather’s Japanese last name. In 2022, she became a naturalized citizen and speaks and writes fluently in Japanese. In her acceptance speech, she gushed:

“I had not been accepted as Japanese many times, but I am filled with gratitude to have been recognized as Japanese today.”

Despite the win, many people found it off-putting that she did not represent the country’s traditional beauty standards. But that’s not even the biggest drama!!

Soon after donning the crown, the young woman came under fire for having an affair! And now, it’s cost her everything! Shortly after the winner was announced, local outlet Shukan Bunshun claimed Karolina was having an affair with a married influencer and doctor (who has yet to comment). While the pageant’s organizers, the Miss Japan Association, initially insisted the contestant was unaware the man had a wife and kids, they are now walking that back!

In another statement released on Monday, the organization announced the winner had confessed to the cheating scandal and confirmed she was aware of his marital status. Oof!! The 26-year-old apologized for misleading everyone, and the org leaders accepted her title resignation. DAMN!

In a message to supporters, the scandalous short-lived pageant queen (who also resigned from her modeling agency) claimed she acted out of fear and panic in her initial response to the report, adding:

“I am truly sorry for the huge trouble I have caused and for betraying those who supported me.”

Interestingly, though there were runners-up, there will be no new Miss Japan this year. Wow. We bet her fellow contestants are pissed they lost out on their chance at the crown after all this! Reactions?!? Sound OFF (below)!

