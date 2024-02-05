Megan Fox Wears Maybe The Most Revealing Dress We've Ever Seen At Grammys Party

Holy cow! Megan Fox just stripped down to practically nothing to celebrate the Grammys! The 37-year-old mother of three attended the Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday in a barely-there chainmail dress!

The Jennifer’s Body star left her bra at home and instead wore only a white thong under the silver piece. To avoid the rain while walking into the venue, she also sported an oversized, furry black coat — but it quickly came off once she was inside, making her revealing ‘fit look even more dramatic!

As you can see (below), the actress ditched her bold red hair, opting for a pale pink instead. Photos on Instagram also highlighted a sleeve of tattoos on her arm, including some stunning cherry blossoms (though it’s unclear if the ink is the real deal or not), and a silver lip charm. Captioning the iconic red carpet outfit on the ‘gram, she simply wrote:

“girl, interrupted”

Ch-ch-ch-check it out:

Hawt damn!

Fans quickly slid into her comment section to hype her up, writing:

“This is so MGK coded, the new sleeve, the pink hair, the diamond chainmail, the lip jewelry….” “are you kidddding me?! ” “Well this made my day” “Jaw dropped”

While her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly wasn’t at the viewing party with her, they were spotted linking up at Billie Eilish’s Grammy afterparty, per Page Six. We bet he was lovin’ her NSFW outfit! It definitely reminds us of Rose McGowan‘s look from the 1998 VMAs!

What about YOU, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF (below)!

