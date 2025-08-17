Miss Universe Star Kseniya Alexandrova Dead At 30 After Tragic Car Accident

Tragedy has struck the Miss Universe family.

It’s with heavy hearts we report that at just 30 years old, Kseniya Alexandrova. If the name sounds familiar, it’s because she was first runner-up during the Miss Russia 2017 pageant, and represented Russia during the Miss Universe pageant the same year. According to RG via Hola!, Kseniya and her husband Ilya were driving in Tver Oblast, Russia in July when they became involved in a deadly accident. According to the outlets, Kseniya was in the passenger seat of her husband’s Porsche Panamera when a large elk darted across the road and crashed into the vehicle, smashing through the windshield and causing severe head trauma to Kseniya. According to sources, Kseniya’s husband did sustain injuries during the crash.

However, the collision reportedly knocked the pageant performer unconscious and sent her into a coma. She was transported to the Sklifosovsky Institute for Emergency Medicine where her condition showed no improvement, and she sadly passed away on August 12. Her modeling agency Modus Vivendis announced the news with a somber message on Instagram a day later:

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce that our colleague and friend, model Ksenia Alexandrova, passed away last night. Ksenia was bright, talented and extraordinarily bright. She knew how to inspire, support and give warmth to everyone around her. For us she will forever remain a symbol of beauty, kindness and inner strength. We sincerely mourn and express our deepest condolences to her family, friends and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing Ksenia. A bright memory…”

See (below):

Heartbreaking.

The official Miss Universe Instagram page also took a moment to memorialize the late pageant star by sharing clips of her highlights. They penned the following message:

“The Miss Universe Organization extends its deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and everyone whose life was touched by the light of Miss Universe Russia 2017, Kseniya Alexandrova. Her grace, beauty, and spirit left an unforgettable mark on the Miss Universe family and beyond. May her memory continue to inspire kindness, strength, and love in all those who were fortunate enough to know her.”

A bright light gone far too soon. Sadly, she and her husband had only been married for four months. Our hearts are with Kseniya’s loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time. Rest in peace.

[Images via Kseniya Alexandrova/Instagram]