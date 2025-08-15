Kelly Clarkson Being Replaced On The Voice After Ex's Death -- Possibly By One Of These Stars

Kelly Clarkson is taking time for her family amid Brandon Blackstock’s death… So, what will happen on The Voice?

Last week, news broke that Kelly’s ex-husband and baby daddy passed away of cancer at just 48 years old. Given the devastating situation, she’s taking time away from work to be with family. So NBC is on the hunt for a judge to replace her on The Voice.

According to The US Sun, the network is filming seasons 28 and 29 consecutively. Kelly was set to be on season 29 — but now she won’t be attending next week’s filming dates for the season. A source told the outlet on Thursday:

“Kelly will not be at the tapings scheduled next week for Thursday and Friday. Production is working on a replacement coach for her now.”

Apparently, two of the names being floated around are actually Voice alums… Kelsea Ballerini and Miley Cyrus:

“Kelsea Ballerini and Miley Cyrus have been considered to fill in, but right now, it’s all still a work in progress.”

Kelsea has appeared in several seasons, including as a coach during season 27 and when she filled in for Kelly when she was sick in season 20, while Miley served as a coach in seasons 11 and 13. They’d both be great, we bet!

However, Kelly isn’t the only coach affected by Brandon’s death… As fans will know, Reba McEntire, who is set to be a coach on season 28, which premieres this fall, was Brandon’s stepmother. The US Sun reported she missed recent filming dates for the upcoming season amid the talent manager’s death. A source previously told the outlet:

“She considered Brandon her son, not a stepson but her son. She would brag about him like her son, he’d visit her on set, and they very much had that mother-son bond. It’s not clear yet when she will be back. [The show] has two more tapings for the season 28 Knockout rounds on the last week of August that Reba was scheduled to be at, but that’s it for awhile. Everything else will be the live show. It’s unclear if Reba will be back for those, the show is working on her schedule right now, not the other way around. The show will support her, and Kelly, any way that they can.”

What a difficult situation.

In the Thursday report, the insider added:

“Whatever they want, the show will give them. They don’t owe the show anything right now. But they are being incredibly professional throughout this. As much as one can be during a time like this. Kelly, especially, though needs a lot of time to heal. They understand that. Not to mention her kids are starting their new school year. It’s terrible timing but is there ever good timing for such a tragedy?”

Our hearts remain with Brandon’s loved ones. Kelly and Reba should take all the time they need to process this.

Would YOU like to see Kelsea or Miley fill in? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via NBC/Peacock & Avalon/WENN]