Morgan Wade Explains Why She's Leaning Into 'Strange' Kyle Richards Romance Rumors (Which She Still Denies!)

Morgan Wade is hoping to turn an unexpected stint in the limelight into a good thing.

The country music star has seen a spike in her popularity thanks to rumors she’s dating Kyle Richards. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s marriage troubles with husband Mauricio Umansky were already a story, and now she’s smack dab in the middle of it. While the ladies have continually denied the speculation, the rumors aren’t going anywhere anytime soon!

In a new interview with Kiss 103.5 at Lollapalooza on Saturday, the Wilder Days artist explained why she decided to lean into the rumors and chose the actress as her love interest in the upcoming music video for her single Fall in Love with Me. Discussing the “weird” and “strange” few weeks she’s been having, she said:

“I’m like, you just leave me alone. Now it’s like whatever. We’re good friends, and it’s funny. At first, I was not looking at it that way because you wake up one morning and it’s like all this stuff about you on the internet, and I’m not used to that at all. I’m not a reality television star. No [I didn’t sign up for that]. I like to be left alone to write music. But now, I’m like, people weren’t gonna shut up about it.”

So she’s giving ’em something to talk about, Bonnie Raitt style!

The singer continued:

“We made this really sweet video, and it’s nice to be able to bring that light to a same-sex relationship in country music. I’m not mad about that. I’ve had a lot of people that are excited about that and I’m like, if we can make something good out of a gossipy situation, I’m gonna do it!”

Honestly, it’s a pretty great way for her to capitalize on the attention! We don’t blame her for trying to get as many views as she can right now! LOLz! And we especially love that she’s putting out a positive representation of LGBT love in the country music sphere right now.

But it also sounds like she’s getting really sick of this narrative… Hear her breakdown the rumor mill (below):

You can also see a sneak peek of the video, coming in full on Thursday, here:

It looks romantic AF! And you can’t lie, they have chemistry (even if it’s just platonic)! Thoughts?! Share them all with us (below)!

