Kyle Richards Brings Daughter To Support Rumored GF Morgan Wade At Lollapalooza -- LOOK!

These two can’t stay away from each other! And it’s turning into a family affair…

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade have been sparking dating rumors for weeks now, and while they claim nothing romantic is going on, they also keep fueling the fire!

On Saturday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was spotted in the audience during her friend’s set at Lollapalooza! And the reality star’s daughter Farrah Aldjufrie was also there! Page Six obtained photos of Kyle standing in the wings during the country musician’s set in Chicago. She could be seen wearing a baseball hat and black jacket as she took in the performance somewhat seriously from the side of the stage.

Afterward, Kyle posed with her daughter and rumored girlfriend for a selfie which she posted — but then quickly deleted — on Instagram! Ch-ch-check it out!

Now, why is she deleting that?! It only makes us more suspicious! Per Page Six, the 54-year-old also posted and immediately deleted a selfie of just her and the 28-year-old singer together! See the other concert pics HERE!

As Perezcious readers know, Kyle and Morgan were linked amid rumors the Bravo personality is divorcing her husband of 27 years, Mauricio Umansky. The couple, who share Sophia, 23, Alexia, 27, and youngest Portia, 15, denied the divorce speculation but did admit their marriage has been struggling, saying in a joint statement:

“However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.”

As for the affair chatter, the Halloween alum insisted she and the singer are just “very good friends.”

The actress is also reportedly working on a documentary about Morgan’s life and career as we speak, which has given them a great excuse to be together so much! They were spotted filming said movie in Aspen, Colorado last week. Maybe they were also getting footage at the festival? It would make sense… but Kyle bringing her 34-year-old daughter (whom she shares with her first husband Guraish Aldjufrie) makes this feel like more of a personal trip rather than a business trip! Just sayin’!

Last week, Morgan also teased a music video for her new song, Fall in Love with Me, which will star Kyle as her love interest! Seriously!! See them promote the project (below):

They’re really leaning into these rumors! And spending SO much time together! Do you still think they’re just friends?! Sound OFF (below)!

