Kyle Richards FINALLY Responds To Morgan Wade Affair Rumors!

Kyle Richards wants to make one thing clear to everyone amid her marriage troubles with Mauricio Umansky: She is NOT having an affair with Morgan Wade!

As you know, news broke this week that the longtime couple separated after 27 years together. It came as a shock to fans, who took to social media to speculate about what went wrong. However, Kyle and Mauricio shut down the divorce rumors in a joint statement – although they claimed it was “the most challenging” year of their marriage. Since they didn’t give any details about the reason why they had a “rough year,” people began to drum up some theories as to what happened. The number one speculation that ran rampant on social media? That Kyle was cheating on Mauricio with Morgan.

Related: Why Kyle Posted Then Deleted Message About ‘Sorrow’ Amid Marriage Troubles!

The evidence? Fans discovered that while the 54-year-old reality star stopped posting about her real estate agent hubby, she was sharing more and more pictures of herself and the country music star. They even attend red carpet-events together. And there’s more! The two also had matching heart tattoos and matching rings. Even Morgan’s ex-girlfriend, Kady Cannon, was suspicious about the close bond between the musician and Kyle!

Given these details, many were convinced infidelity was the cause of Kyle and Mauricio’s marriage troubles! Now, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is setting the record straight.

While Kyle was attempting to take off in her black Range Rover on Friday night, she was approached by paparazzi, who asked her a bunch of questions about her current situation. Per a video obtained by Page Six, a videographer asked about the nature of her relationship with Morgan, to which she responded:

“We are very good friends.”

But that person wasn’t satisfied with her answer! When someone asked if the affair with the 28-year-old singer was “just a rumor,” she bluntly said, “Yes.” However, the paps weren’t backing down, questioning her about their matching tattoos. Pointing to her best friend and former co-star Teddi Mellencamp in the passenger seat, she replied:

“We have matching tattoos, too. [Wade’s] not the only one I have a matching tattoo with.”

So there you have it. They are just very close friends, at least so says Kyle! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube, Buying Beverly Hills/Netflix, Morgan Wade/Instagram]