Kyle Richards & Morgan Wade Fueling THOSE Relationship Rumors With Hot Upcoming Music Video!

Kyle Richards is clapping back at those romance rumors with Morgan Wade… by playing her love interest in an upcoming music video?!

Amid the 54-year-old reality star and husband Mauricio Umansky’s marriage troubles, speculation ran rampant that she was having an affair with the 28-year-old country singer. And there was a lot of evidence to seemingly back up that their pairing was more than platonic! As we reported, not only do Kyle and Morgan have matching heart tattoos, but they have matching silver rings. The two also have been hanging out a lot over the past few months – whether it be walking on the red carpet or going on vacation together.

Kyle shut down the cheating allegations, insisting they were only good friends. However, they’ve seemed to only grow closer since then as they work on projects together. Southern Charm Savannah’s Brandon Branch even went as far as to say “they’re definitely a couple” after he bumped into Kyle and her “girlfriend” in Aspen, Colorado recently. Whoa!

Of course, take that with a grain of salt since neither of the pair has ‘fessed up to being together. But these two are definitely not concerned about trying to quiet down the questions about their relationship! Instead, Morgan and Kyle seem to be set on poking fun at the constant trolling!

Amid the dating rumors, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star announced on Instagram Friday that she’s starring as the love interest in Morgan’s music video for her song Fall in Love With Me. She wrote alongside a behind-the-scenes clip:

“I love this song and can’t wait for you to see the video. This shooting day … was so fun even if I was wearing a loofah for most of it. Thank you @morganwademusic for having me be a part of this!”

Meanwhile, the Wilder Days artist posted the same video and teased on her account:

“Fall in Love with Me” is out as of midnight and the video drops next week. The internet asked and @kylerichards18 and I delivered. ;)”

In the behind-the-scenes footage, Kyle and Morgan touched on the decision to work together on the music video, even though romance rumors are flying around about them. Of course, the two once again insisted they were only “friends.” The musician explained:

“I’ve done several music videos and every time there’s someone in it with me, they always assume we’re dating or something’s going on. If you get on the internet, you see people being obsessed with us being friends and why we’re friends. But we thought it would be a good idea kind of to … troll the trolls a little bit. Internet’s going to be popping off about this, I’m sure.”

But the Halloween Kills actress doesn’t seem to be bothered by that idea:

“If they’re gonna talk, you might as well give them something to talk about so.”

Well, people are bound to go frame by frame in this music to see if there’s any signs or truth to the dating rumors. You can ch-ch-check the video out (below):

Wow…

After watching them interact in this video, Bravo fans still aren’t buying Kyle and Morgan as just pals! Not to mention the fact that the lyrics for the song have their eyebrows raising too! Because, innerestingly enough, Morgan sings about someone she wishes was more than just a “friend.” Some of the lyrics read:

“Can’t you see I’m what you need? / Make you hit your knees, pull out that ring. / Gonna make you fall in love with me. / Gonna make you fall in love with me / You said you hate that I’m a writer / I’ve been working really hard, I’ve been pulling all-nighters / You text me from the yacht, you’re sipping cider / Don’t worry, I ain’t tipping off Insider.”

Hmm… Did she potentially pull inspiration from her friendship with Kyle?! Listen to the new song (below):

We’ll have to wait and see what happens in this video once it drops on August 10th. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below.

[Image via Morgan Wade/YouTube, Netflix/YouTube]