Wow! Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives’ Taylor Frankie Paul Is The Next Bachelorette!

Craaaaazy! This is a crossover we didn’t see coming!

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul is the new Bachelorette! OMG!

A new season of The Bachelor was set to take place next, but it seems those behind the scenes had a change of heart! The network gushed about the controversial Hulu star in a press release obtained by Page Six on Wednesday, announcing the shock casting:

“[The] Utah native is ready to trade headline-making heartbreak for hometown dates as she begins making her mark on Bachelor Nation.”

The statement detailed:

“[Paul] is the breakout star of ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,’ captivating millions with her raw, unapologetic storytelling. Off-screen, she’s a TikTok powerhouse whose comedic, heartwarming and bitingly honest content has earned her a massive following.”

It sure sounds like they’re banking on her popularity to get more viewers! And frankly, it might work. Taylor knows how to stir up some drama between DV arrests and swinging scandals — this could be must-see TV!

What’s also interesting is that she’s only the second Bachelorette to have children prior to the show — the first was Emily Maynard in 2012! The content creator is a single mom to three young kids, Indy, 8, Ocean, 5, with her ex-husband, Tate Paul, and Ever, 1, with her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen.

The network seems hopeful she’ll bring the right energy to the show, adding:

“[Paul] shares the highs and lows of her life with unfiltered candor. With humor, resilience and a fearless openness, she inspires others to embrace life’s chaos and own their story.”

The 31-year-old shared the happy news by joining Alex Cooper on her podcast Call Her Daddy — where she revealed her dealbreakers! The influencer first insisted that her future partner having children is not a “dealbreaker at all.” She understands what that’s like!

However, she does want them to be willing to move to Utah and to have some spirituality — though they don’t have to be Mormon like her. She explained:

“I do preferably want someone that does believe in God. Because when you’re raising children it can be confusing when one does and one doesn’t. … But also, I’m up for hearing their side.”

She noted:

“I don’t care what religion you are. How do you treat other people?”

Sounds like she has an open mind headed to the mansion! The Bachelorette season 22 will air on ABC in 2026, and before then, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives will return for a third season on November 13.

Hear lots more about how this came to be, what her co-stars think, and lots more (below):

Reactions?! Are U into this?? Will you be watching? Sound OFF (below)!

