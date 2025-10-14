Charli XCX Shade!!! Singer Disses Tour Documentaries -- RIGHT After Taylor Swift's Announcement!

OMG is Charli XCX throwing shade at Taylor Swift after Actually Romantic? Or is it actually coincidental??

In a new interview with Vanity Fair out on Tuesday, Charli explained why she hates the idea of putting out a tour documentary. When it was proposed that she make one amid her surge in popularity from Brat, the singer explained to writer Anna Peele that she “felt the market was already saturated with similar projects.” And it’s just something Charli has no interest in. She said:

“I feel like my problem with a lot of musician documentaries is, it often shows the musician coming up against some kind of opposition and eventually overcoming it to be the hero. […] And that’s just not been my experience, you know? Maybe it has been a lot of other people’s, and that’s awesome.”

So… basically she’s saying musicians are being drama queens in their docs? Hmm.

Instead, she’s starring in a mockumentary called The Moment about a pop star preparing for her first headlining tour, which will premiere sometime next year. Charli described the project as a “2024 period piece” and not a “tour documentary or a concert film in any way, but the seed of the idea was conceived from this idea of being pressured to make one.” But she insisted:

“It’s fiction, but it’s the realest depiction of the music industry that I’ve ever seen.”

OK, cool. But… Is she throwing mad shade at Taylor Swift with that tour doc diss?

The pop star literally just announced she’s releasing a six-part docuseries filmed during the Eras Tour! We know the women have seemingly been at war with each other ever since The Life of a Showgirl dropped and Taylor (maybe) threw shots at Charli in her song Actually Romantic, so was this the younger star’s way of hitting back?

Well, FWIW, it’s important to note that this interview was likely conducted weeks ago. They don’t rush to the presses the night they have the conversation, it takes a long time. So this is definitely not Charli’s direct reaction to Tay announcing her new documentary! But it could still be shady, right? We mean, Taylor had already released the Eras Tour concert film. And fans have speculated Taylor was working on a doc for a long time now…

That said, the chat didn’t happen that long ago — or at least there was a brief follow-up at some point — because the journalist actually pressed the British singer-songwriter on the apparent feud! The writer pointed out Charli hasn’t been hiding since the release of Tay’s controversial new album, but unfortunately she “declined to comment on the situation.”

The reporter tried another tactic, bringing up the New York Magazine cover story she did back in August 2024, when she was asked about her song, Sympathy Is a Knife, and its rumored ties to Taylor. But the 33-year-old wasn’t having it! She kept quiet, instead going on about herself, saying she’s “quite direct and blunt” both on and off stage, noting that “what you see is what you get with me.” While reflecting on the public’s perception of her, she added:

“It’s fascinating to see how people ingest your personality and spit it back out — what people cling on to, what people miss. I’m always interested in, like, what does the casual viewer think? And they probably think I’m a girl who parties and does drugs and is a little bit bitchy.”

Is that another jab at Taylor? After all, Tay leaned into the drug use in her supposed diss track, referring to “when the coke’s got you brave.”

Hmm.

What do U think, y’all?? Was she being shady? Sound OFF in the comments!

