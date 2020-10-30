Four Adult Siblings Lived With Their Mother's Decomposing Body For Over A Year!

Tennessee Adult Protective Services have stepped in to help a group of four siblings after Nashville police found the skeletal remains of their dead mother hidden under a pile of clothes on the bed in their home.

According to reports, the body of 56-year-old Laronda Jolly (above) had been decomposing for at least a year when police found it last week and learned that her four children who lived with her — all of whom reportedly have developmental disabilities — hadn’t told anyone she died.

Laronda’s brother, Anthony Jolly, explained to WKRN:

“She was on a bed, they piled clothes on top of her body and they stayed in the apartment with their decaying mother… They knew better, but they were going by what their mother said, they were obeying their mother’s wishes – just let her lay there, no matter what. Don’t call anybody, and that’s what they done… For them to stay in that apartment with your own mother’s decaying body, I can’t understand it — and I guess I never will understand it.”

Anthony told the outlet he last knowingly spoke with his sister “well over two years ago,” adding:

“I started going down there, and my nieces and nephews would say, ‘Well she’s asleep. You can’t see her right now.’ I would say, ‘Well all I want to do is see my sister. If I can just see her face I’ll be fine and I’ll leave you alone.’”

Looking back, Jolly now knows he was being tricked by his nieces and nephews — a 30-year-old woman, two 27-year-old twin boys, and a 27-year-old sister — explaining that they went as far as impersonating their mother when he called on the phone.

He shared:

“They lied every time. They would not tell me the truth.”

In August, Anthony grew suspicious enough to ask police to conduct a welfare check, but officials reported back that his sister was not home at the time.

He explained that one of his nieces eventually told him they were “obeying their mother’s wishes to let (her) lay there,” adding:

“That’s what they told me, but everything else they told me is a lie. So, you know, I’m not sure if I believe that, either.”

While no obvious signs of trauma or foul play were revealed in the autopsy, an exact cause of death likely may never be known, due to the body’s state of decomposition. Jolly said that if his sister had a health condition, he “didn’t know about it.”

There have been no charges made against the adult siblings, who will now reportedly receive their housing and basic needs from multiple groups, including a local ministry.

