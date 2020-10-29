Newborn Baby Dies After Father Allegedly Throws Her Off A Balcony During Fight With Mother

This has to be one of the most horrible things we’ve ever heard.

A Las Vegas man has been arrested for killing his newborn daughter after throwing her off a balcony 22 feet up as part of a fight with the girl’s mother. Clarence Martin Jr. faces charges of first-degree arson, torture of an animal, battery on a protected person, and open murder of his daughter London Martin. The child was only 7 weeks old.

According to an arrest report obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, London’s mother Nicole Poole told police her fiancé “had a history of ‘mental issues'” and “had not eaten or slept in the days leading up to the dispute.” In the early morning hours of October 24, Poole said she woke to Martin kicking her and the baby; he then took London, went out to the balcony, and reemerged without her.

The report read:

“Poole ran outside and discovered her baby laying on the ground in the parking area. She ran down and picked her baby up, ran southbound through the complex because she thought Martin was chasing her.”

While Poole called 911 and a neighbor performed CPR on London, Martin set fire to their apartment’s living room, killing the family dog. He then escaped in his fiancée’s car, heard by a witness shouting “burn bitch, burn.” Martin lead police on a chase to McCarran International Airport, where he attempted to evade custody by changing into a TSA shirt. When arrested, he continued to shout, “Burn bitch! Jeffreys Street, Jeffreys Street!” (Referencing the location of the couple’s apartment.)

A GoFundMe page was started by relatives to cover expenses for the funeral, loss of the burned apartment, and “loss of work while [Poole] deals with this unexpected tragic loss.” The page read:

“We were completely blindsided and are still in shock this is even a reality. Our sweet London was horrifically taken from us, and all at once, all our lives have been changed forever. … Please, please pray for healing and strength for Nicole, and our entire family. Rest In Heaven our precious baby London. You will always hold a special place in all our hearts. You were treasured and loved before we even knew you sweet baby girl. Even if for only a short time, you were our beautiful little princess. Our hearts are completely broken. London was a happy, healthy baby girl!”

What an unimaginable tragedy. We can’t begin to understand the pain this family is going through, but we wish them peace and healing as they deal with this loss.

Rest in peace, London.

