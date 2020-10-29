The Conners Star Michael Fishman Opens Up About Son Larry's Tragic Fatal Overdose

We can’t even imagine a father having to go through this…

Actor Michael Fishman is opening up for the first time about his son Larry‘s tragic death from a drug overdose this year, and he’s hopeful that if the conversation can help even just one family, it’ll all be worth it.

After experimenting with drugs, Larry passed away in June due to an accidental overdose. And on Wednesday, the popular Roseanne alum and star of The Conners opened up enough to give an emotional interview to daytime TV host Tamron Hall. During the difficult conversation, he candidly discussed his late son and the tragedy that has since shrouded their entire family.

For one, Fishman revealed how Larry wasn’t necessarily struggling with drug abuse long-term, but that an unfortunate chain of events nevertheless caught up to him remarkably quickly (below):

“It wasn’t so much a struggle [of abuse] for him. People try things over time and that wasn’t really an issue overall. He moved to a house in transition after living with his sister for a little while, and he tried drugs that turned out to be bad drugs that multiple people had a very serious reaction. I came to Larry later than I wish I could. And I think for parents, you wish you had more time. You don’t always get the time that you want.”

So sad…

And while Larry’s death has been a terrible private tragedy for the TV star’s family, the 39-year-old actor also revealed the moment he realized bringing public attention to it may end up helping some other families from avoiding his fate:

“It’s this combination of trying to find a way to help my kids grieve, and go through that process and to model positive behavior. A couple years ago, I probably would have never shared this [in public], to be honest with you. But if one other person can relate… If it can help you talk to your kids in some way, if it opens up a dialogue where you just listen… The really important part is that you’re brave enough to admit when you struggle and that you need help or that you aren’t strong.”

Wow — that’s a really powerful and profound idea.

Interestingly, Larry wasn’t the Roseanne alum’s biological or adopted son; at the time of Larry’s death, Fishman had been in the middle of the official adoption process after first meeting the boy’s sister, Camille.

The actor explained more:

“I think he chose me… I have two biological children from a previous marriage, and at the end of that marriage, I met [Larry’s] older sister, Camille. A friend of mine kind of said, ‘She needs some support and guidance and mentorship.’ And so [we all] became this family unit.”

And just like that, it’s gone. So tragic.

You can watch Fishman’s full interview with Tamron Hall (below):

Just terrible. Ugh…

Sending all of our love and light to Michael and his beloved family.

R.I.P.

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN/Instagram/YouTube]