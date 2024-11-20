Move Over, Meghan Markle! Prince Harry Is The Actor Now!

Prince Harry is in his acting era!

Following in the footsteps of his Suits star wife Meghan Markle, the Duke of Sussex has taken on the leading role in… a new skit alongside country musician Jelly Roll. LOLz!

Remember back in September when the 40-year-old was spotted at East Side Ink in NYC?? At the time, everyone suspected he must’ve gotten a tattoo — but now we know the real reason.

In the comedy scene, while announcing Jelly Roll as a performer at the Invictus Games, Harry gets a fake tattoo of the country crooner’s name on his neck! WHA?? See, they make a deal in the video that if Jelly agreed to perform at the sporting event, he’d get to give the Prince some ink. And it all makes Harry HILARIOUSLY uncomfortable!

The caption reads:

“How many people can say they tatted a Prince y’all? I am so thrilled to be performing at Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 Closing Ceremonies on February 16, 2025!”

Ch-ch-check out the HIGHlarious video — and get a peek at Harry’s acting skills (below):

Love it!

What do U think about the announcement, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

