MyKayla Skinner Reacts To Team USA's Olympics Gymnastics Gold Medal Win After SLAMMING Them For Lacking 'Talent' & 'Work Ethic'!

Welp. She can’t call ’em lazy anymore, can she?

Ahead of the Olympics, MyKayla Skinner was BLASTED for saying that, aside from Simone Biles, the USA women’s gymnastic team lacked “work ethic … talent and depth.” She even implied that changes made to the sport — to protect athletes from abuse — were making them worse athletes. A crazy thing to say, especially given what many have been through! And she was teammates with some of these girls, too! Like WTF?!

MyKayla later tried to apologize and defend her stance, saying she was still processing emotional and verbal abuse herself, which she endured from former coaches. She also addressed the team, saying she did not mean to “offend or disrespect any of the athletes or take away from their hard work,” adding:

“Your hard work and dedication has paid off and I congratulate each and every one of you.”

You can see that previously uploaded full statement (below), ICYMI:

And as we reported earlier on Wednesday, despite Skinner’s attempt to right her wrongs, the damage was done. Biles already clapped back while celebrating her team’s Paris win this week, captioning an Instagram post:

“lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions”

The diss earned tons of support from other gymnastics, Olympians, fans, and celebrities. And now, MyKayla is trying to take the high road!

Taking to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, the former gymnast reacted to the team’s win — and she tried to keep it classy despite her former remarks. She shared a photo of Biles, Jade Carey, Hezly Rivera, Jordan Chiles, and Suni Lee — you know, all the people she thought were too lazy to achieve success like this – wearing their gold medals (below), simply captioning it with three heart emojis.

Her comments certainly didn’t age well, but at least she’s not doubling down — or saying anything else besides the heart emojis in her response. Trying to take the high road AND trying to lay low from the inevitable s**t storm that bubbled up.

But if only she could’ve just been supportive all along, you know?! She would have avoided this hot seat altogether, ya know?! Regardless, you have gotta love to see these ladies dominating their sport and taking home the medals despite the very public hate and criticism from one of their own! Reactions? Sound OFF (below)!

