Full House Feud Continues! Jodie Sweetin Shades Candace Cameron Bure's Inane Olympics Criticism!

The Full House sisters just can’t seem to get along these days, but it’s not personal beef — no, it’s all about principles. Once again Candace Cameron Bure has come out swinging with an obliquely anti-LGBT statement — and TV sis Jodie Sweetin is here to clap back.

This time DJ is all riled up about… you guessed it! The opening ceremony at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Like many other right-wing pundits, she went full satanic panic-mode when she was made to believe French performers — many LGBT members and drag queens — were parodying The Last Supper. You know, the painting of Jesus and the Apostles feasting together before his arrest? Here’s what they looked like in Paris on Friday…

Candace complained they “completely blasphemed and mock[ed] the Christian faith” by recreating the painting with drag performers, saying:

“It made me so sad, and someone said, ‘You shouldn’t be sad. You should be mad about it.’ I’m like, ‘Trust me, it makes me mad, but I’m more sad because I’m sad for souls.’ I pray for my heart to break over what breaks God’s heart and I just think about all the people that have rejected the gospel of Jesus Christ or don’t know the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

The big tell here is when she says someone told her she should be mad about it. Because isn’t that most of what’s going on here? All these folks taking their marching orders in the culture war? Or is it really possible so many separate folks actually watched the Olympics opening ceremony and are so ready to be outraged that they incorrectly identified things they hold sacred as what was being depicted?

Yes, we said “incorrectly.” See, Jodie’s reaction was to post facts. She wrote:

“Tell me you don’t know about art or history without TELLING me you don’t know about art or history”

She also reposted activist Matt Bernstein‘s correction for all the pearl-clutchers out there:

“The drag queens at the Olympics were recreating the feast of Dionysus, not the Last Supper.”

Yeah, completely different painting. See, that style of having everyone in the feast on one side of the table? That’s called a tableau, and it’s pretty common in classic and Renaissance art. Whoever thought it was The Last Supper was either culturally ignorant or just looking to get outraged about something. Probably both.

(The metal horse riding along the Seine River wasn’t the “pale horse” from the Book of Revelation either, as many have claimed with outrage. It was meant to be Sequana, the goddess of the Seine.)

The reason for emulating Dionysus, the Greek god of wine and revelry? The Olympic games are Greek, the whole thing is a celebration, France is all about their wine. It all makes sense if you take a moment to think about it. They didn’t.

The thing is, even if you weren’t familiar with the feast they were actually depicting, it’s that total lack of curiosity to learn about history and culture that always smacks us in the face the hardest. None of them even asked. They just jumped to being outraged the moment they saw drag queens. But it’s a natural response for folks who think going to college “radicalizes” you by teaching you more about the world. Remember, for them the tree of knowledge is forbidden.

Talk about lack of curiosity, they don’t want to know the truth even when it’s handed to them! Even as the explanation of their error is getting around to them, they aren’t backing down. Take Candace. She seems to have seen Jodie’s response, or at least someone’s. But instead of saying she was wrong, she’s “yeah but still”-ing us instead. She wrote on Sunday:

“Since posting, many have tried to correct me saying it wasn’t about an interpretation of DaVinci’s The Last Supper, but a Greek god and the festival of Dionysus; who is a god of lust, insanity, religious ecstasy, ritual madnes etc. I still don’t see how that relates to unifying the world through competitive sports and acceptable for children to watch. In any case, I’m not buying it.”

“Acceptable for children to watch.” Which part in particular wasn’t “acceptable”? Come on. We all know. It was just about seeing drag queens, seeing the LGBTQ+ folks they’ve decided are evil, it always was. They don’t care about The Last Supper — a painting, we will remind you, was done around the year 1500 and isn’t some thing handed down from God. It’s really just the fact they saw drag queens on their TV. They’ve just trained themselves to have a gut reaction to seeing any LGBTQ+ representation and calling it “satanic.” It’s so gross, and you know what? We’re offended. Only we actually have the right to be!

