Naomi Watts & Billy Crudup Spark Marriage Rumors After They Were Spotted Wearing Matching Wedding Rings!

Did Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup take the next step in their relationship and get married?!

According to pictures obtained by Page Six on Friday, the couple was spotted returning to their apartment in New York City, and they were decked out in what appeared to be wedding attire! The outlet reported that the 54-year-old actress was dressed in an Oscar de la Renta Sweetheart Water Lilly Guipure Dress with a bouquet of white flowers in her right hand. And she noticeably wore a gold band alongside a massive diamond rock that people previously believed to be an engagement ring on that finger. OMG!

As for Billy? Well, the Morning Show actor – who pictured being a gentleman and carrying some duffel bags into their home – looked snazzy in a navy blue suit and white button-up shirt. He also appeared to be wearing a silver band on his left ring finger. It’s unknown where the pair were coming from. However, Naomi had the biggest smile on her face while walking into the building with her (maybe?) now husband. Possibly a post-wedding ceremony glow?! You can ch-ch-check out the photos of the duo (below):

Naomi Watts, Billy Crudup fuel marriage rumors as they're spotted wearing matching wedding rings https://t.co/5rgYTO61hu pic.twitter.com/oVewg0udaL — Page Six (@PageSix) June 10, 2023

WOW!!!

At this time, neither Naomi nor Billy has spoken out about the marriage rumors. And considering they’ve kept their relationship out of the public eye for years – even being coy when asked about their relationship status during interviews – who knows if they’ll give us confirmation! However, there is no denying the two are giving us some serious just got married vibes in these pics!

For those who don’t know, Billy and Naomi co-starred in the Netflix series Gypsy together. They were first romantically linked in early 2017. Flash forward six years later, the lovebirds sparked engagement rumors when the King Kong star appeared on the Today show in April sporting a massive sparkler on her left ring finger that instantly caught the attention of Hoda Kotb. The host said:

“My eye is hurting. There’s a big glint coming from some ring over here. It just struck me. But it’s beautiful.”

Her co-host Savannah Guthrie immediately chimed in to tell the Oscar nominee that, “Hoda is asking if you’re engaged.” But Naomi avoided answering the question about her bling, smiling and replying:

“Oh, the brain fog!”

We guess the rumors were true, and now congratulations are potentially in order for Naomi and Billy! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

