Irina Shayk Tried To Shoot Her Shot With Tom Brady At A Wedding?!

Irina Shayk has been trying really hard to get with… Tom Brady?!

According to Page Six on Friday, the 37-year-old model and the 45-year-old former football player were guests at billionaire art heir Joe Nahmad‘s star-studded wedding to Madison Headrick in Costa Smeralda, Sardinia, last week. Other A-lister attendees included Leonardo DiCaprio, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, David Grutman, and Simon de Pury. However, Irina didn’t seem interested in mingling with any of them. Nope! She apparently only had her eyes set on one person and that person was Tom!

The outlet reported that the fashionista made “a beeline” for him the second she saw him at the festivities and refused to leave him alone all weekend. A source explained:

“She followed him around all weekend. She was throwing herself at him.”

Sorry, Bradley Cooper! If the 48-year-old actor wanted to rekindle his romance with Irina soon, he might not want to get his hopes up! She seems to be trying to move on and hoping it’s with Brady! And given the fact that he is freshly single, one would think he’d at least consider flirting a little with Irina during the wedding weekend. However, it sounds like the Hercules actress’ behavior was too much for Tom, and she won’t be scoring a touchdown anytime soon.

Insiders told Page Six that Irina’s advances toward the athlete were the talk of the wedding – even though she wasn’t successful in pulling him. Awkward. Tom reportedly told a friend that he “wasn’t interested” in the Victoria’s Secret model romantically at all, and they are just pals. Basically, Irina was put in the friend zone! Oof…

But what can we say – you win some, you lose some! Plus, there were reports that the ex-quarterback moved on from his breakup with Gisele Bündchen and has been “boasting to his inner circle” that he is “secretly dating a blonde-haired superstar.” So Tom possibly wasn’t interested in Irina because he’s already locked down in another relationship right now! At this time, the mystery woman’s identity has not been revealed yet. But it’s safe to say Irina isn’t that person, based on this report from Page Six. There is also the fact that she is not blonde, and she potentially doesn’t fit into the “superstar” category.

