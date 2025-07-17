Influencer Natália Cavanellas Dies Of 'Serious Complication' While Undergoing Cosmetic Surgery

A beloved Brazilian influencer has sadly passed away after suspected plastic surgery complications.

Last Thursday, influencer Natália Cavanellas‘ Instagram account shared some sad news: that the networking and business personality had suddenly and tragically passed away at only 40 years old.

Her husband, Rafael Thomazella, broke the heartbreaking news in a post with a carousel of photos of their family, including their young daughter Manoella. He wrote in Portuguese:

“We all know what a great woman Natália was. A beautiful, independent, super professional, happy woman, among so many other qualities. Sadly, Natália left us yesterday, but forever she will be in our memories and our hearts.”

The grieving husband went on to say their daughter is just like her momma, which is a beautiful memory of the influencer:

“We have been married for a few years and the fruit of that marriage came our daughter, Manoella, who is the greatest gift I have ever received in my life. Manoella is a lot like Nat, even in her own way, because she’s very communicative, I think she pulled her mom into everything, and today I saw how good that was.”

He wrapped up his post by promising to keep Nat’s memory alive:

“I will always tell Manoella how her mother was an amazing woman, the kind of person that everyone loves, admires, and will always keep her alive in our memories. Bye Mozão, wife, mom, Nat Cavanellas. Stay with the angels!”

See the full post HERE. Which, ugh, so sad. Our heart breaks for this family.

But… how did Nat die? According to CNN Brasil, she was undergoing liposuction at San Gennaro Hospital on July 7, but suffered a fatal complication.

A rep for her surgeon, Edgar Lopez, revealed to the outlet that she died of a blood clot. Lopez’s defense claimed the influencer “underwent an elective surgical procedure, performed in a suitable hospital setting, with all preoperative examinations completed in accordance with safety protocols and medical monitoring” but “developed a serious complication” during the event.

The doc’s rep said the fatal complication is “compatible with pulmonary embolism, a rare event, but recognized in the medical literature as possible, even with all the preventive measures adopted.”

So, they are making their claims clear on that one: this wasn’t an issue of malpractice. They say Dr. Lopez has “over 20 years of experience” and has “specialized training,” along with “always acting with ethics, responsibility, and dedication.”

Despite the surgeon’s firm stance, the São Paulo Public Security Secretariat said her passing was a “sudden death,” and because of that, her cause of death is still under investigation by the Forensic Medical Institute.

Nat was known for her savvy business advice, specifically in networking and strategic positioning. She also posted a lot about her life as a momma to her little girl, as well as some lifestyle content. She boasted over 104k followers on her first IG account, and nearly 30k on her second account. It’s clear that she was very loved and respected in her field and will be dearly missed.

Our thoughts are with Natália’s loved ones and fans. May they get some clear answers soon.

R.I.P.

[Image via Nat Cavanellas/Instagram]