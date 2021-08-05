Listen To This: These Words!

The Natasha Bedingfield renaissance of 2021 has made us so happy! We have always loved, appreciated and respected her as an artist! And the world has finally caught up!

The Unwritten hitmaker just released a new tune that should be a hot AC hit!

A sweet love song. A tune that will make your heart flutter.

Lighthearted sounds bright. Pure. Sarscasm-free. No irony here. Just good vibes!

We need this right now!

Check it out above!

