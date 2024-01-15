Neve Campbell Teases Potential Scream Return Amid Behind-The-Scenes Disaster!

Ooh, this is quite a shrewd final girl move if ever we’ve seen one!

Neve Campbell left the franchise before 2023’s Scream VI in what became a very public dispute over money. She felt like she wasn’t being paid what she was worth, so she walked away. But could she be back for the next installment?!

The Party of Five alum told Variety on Saturday at the BAFTA Tea event in Beverly Hills that she would consider coming back “under the right circumstances.” Tea indeed! Considering the nature of her grievance with Spyglass, it isn’t difficult to decipher her meaning there. Under the right truckload of money backed up to her house, yes, Sidney Prescott could be persuaded to return to save the day.

And that’s exactly what Neve’s return would mean. In the past couple months the highly anticipated Scream 7 has lost stars Melissa Barrera (fired over social media posts calling for a ceasefire in Gaza) and Jenna Ortega (announced departure right after, supposedly unrelated) and then director Christopher Landon. Then insiders told THR the series is now in “shambles” behind the scenes! And Neve is all too aware of their recent troubles, as she told the outlet:

“I honestly don’t have no idea what their plans are. I know a lot has gone on around it and I’m sure they’re spinning a little bit at the moment.”

That’s one way to put it. “Spiraling out of control” might be more apt. In addition to their leads and a talented helmer, the studio has also lost a lot of good will with its biggest fans! But Neve’s statement included a bit of a lifeline as she pointed out how important the fans are to her:

“These movies mean a lot to us and they mean a lot to the fans. I go to these conventions sometimes and I meet the fans and they’re frantic about these films. They love them. These films mean a lot to them and these characters mean a lot to them. So even for their sake, I would love to see it continue.”

Are we crazy, or is Miz Prescott angling for an offer? In the classiest way, of course, but damn if between those lines it doesn’t just say, “Beg me, pay me, and I’ll save your ass!”

On the one hand, good for her. She deserves that bag, she always did. On the other… Melissa was quick to speak out on Neve’s behalf when she left. We can see how big fans of the reboot cast would see this as almost a scab move — considering how close they all still seem to be. This very weekend the “core four” and a few slashed-but-not-forgotten co-stars reunited at the Motion Picture & Television Fund’s The Evening Before gala — and it was clearly all love.

We still don’t know for sure if Jenna actually left to support her movie sis, but we can say with certainty they’re all good.

What do YOU think, Perezcious scary movie fans? Would Sidney’s return win YOU back over after Spyglass dropped the ball with the new kids??

