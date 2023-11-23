Jenna Ortega ALSO Leaving Scream 7! In Protest? Or Something Else?!

Wow, the next Scream movie is losing cast members quicker than in… well, a Scream movie.

We were shocked on Tuesday when Melissa Barrera, star of the 5th and 6th installments in 2022 and 2023, was dropped from the upcoming Scream 7. It was assumed it was over social media posts she wrote about the Israel-Hamas conflict. Like many others, she was encouraging a ceasefire, going so far as to say the continued destruction of Gaza hospitals, etc, was akin to genocide. The reason for her canning was quickly confirmed by Spyglass, who implied in a statement they thought her use of terms like “genocide” in describing the actions of the Israeli government was antisemitic. They said:

“Spyglass’ stance is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech.”

Now, just one day later, we’ve learned Jenna Ortega, who played Melissa’s little sister in the blockbuster smash hits, will also not be returning. Wow.

Surprisingly, sources are insisting to the trades that this is NOT about Melissa. Um… really??

Yes, per Deadline insiders, Jenna is leaving because the movie would clash with her busy schedule. She’s currently filming the long-awaited Beetlejuice sequel then jumping back into the (reportedly darker) next season of Netflix‘s Wednesday. Huh. Meanwhile, sources told The Hollywood Reporter Jenna didn’t have a deal past Scream 6, and in her negotiations to come back for the next sequel, she asked for what they decided was too much money — you know, like they did with their other biggest star, Neve Campbell. Uh huh.

Even if the exact reasons aren’t clear, one thing all the sources seem to agree on is that Jenna’s exit was determined months ago, before the SAG-AFTRA strike even began — ensuring it was in no way her standing up for her movie sister, something that might catch on among the other potentially returning cast members.

We’re not sure we buy it. Why wouldn’t we have heard about this HUGE franchise news, the exit of Jenna Ortega, earlier? We mean, we heard about the new director taking the reins. Seems like this would have gotten out, right? Add in the sources not being on the same page, and it makes you wonder if the studio isn’t trying to save face…

Well, at least that’s how some fans are reading the situation! Here’s what a few had to say:

“CONFIRMED, Jenna Ortega is not returning to #Scream7 per Deadline. The article claims that it is due to Wednesday scheduling, but we all know the REAL reason. Glad she stood up for Melissa Barrera! SCRAP Scream 7. It’s a wrap. #JusticeForMelissaBarrera” “jenna ortega not returning for scream 7 has nothing to do with melissa barrera’s firi-” what a crock of s**t. you really expect me to believe jenna walking less than 24 hours after melissa’s firing is a coincidence when she herself is also openly pro-palestine?!? GET REAL!!!” “jenna ortega dipping out on scream over “scheduling conflicts” a day after it’s announced that melissa barrera was fired imagine the studio fumbling two queens like this after they lost neve campbell” “Wes Craven rolling in his grave from the way they treated Neve Campbell and Melissa Barrera, and now Jenna Ortega dropped out of Scream 7. It’s over, what a fun ride! #JusticeForMelissaBarrera #Scream”

What really happened? Much like the Scream movies, it’s a mystery. We’ll have to wait until the end to see who’s really under the mask. One thing’s for sure — the next movie is going to have to be something completely different than what anyone expected!

