Jeopardy! Host Ken Jennings Breaks Silence On Mayim Bialik's Firing Controversy!

There can be only one… is what we thought during the awkward transitional phase for Jeopardy! after the passing of Alex Trebek. The show auditioned several hosts with guest runs until finally settling on two hosts: show champion Ken Jennings and Big Bang Theory alum Mayim Bialik.

TBH, we were always a little puzzled by the decision — as Trebek had always been capable of doing the job solo before. Like a lot of folks, we could have easily been convinced the firing of Bialik — which she announced on her social media two weeks ago — was the show finally realizing that. A simple cost-cutting measure.

However, there was a controversy just days later as Puck News‘ Matthew Belloni claimed his sources told him producers had actually fired Mayim because they were pissed she told them she wouldn’t work during the WGA strike! After they’d bent over backwards for her to accommodate her Call Me Kat filming, Belloni’s sources said, they couldn’t believe she had the nerve to join the strike. (The Jeopardy! writers were on strike with the WGA — during that time the show opted to continue filming by reusing old questions. Eventually she would have no choice but to strike as she’s a card-carrying member of SAG.)

So what does the new one-and-only host have to say about all this? Ken was asked about Mayim’s exit by The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday — and said even he was surprised by the news:

“It took me off guard because I loved working with my Mayim and I’m going to miss her.”

However, Ken claims he doesn’t know anything about the real reason she was let go — nor would he comment on her decision not to finish out the season after being told she was fired. He continued:

“I can’t speak to her decision-making process or her opinions about it. But on my end, I’m just a fan of Jeopardy! and I’m always delighted to host when they call upon me. I just feel extremely lucky to have even been considered for this job as a non-broadcaster.”

That’s a lot of aw shucks energy, even for Ken. Obviously the genius is going with the time-honored strategy of playing dumb here. And it may even be true — it’s not like he’d be in on the decision to fire the Blossom star, right?

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Did Mayim get a raw deal?? Do you think Ken knew more than he’s letting on? Remember to comment in the form of a question (below)!

[Image via Jeopardy/YouTube.]