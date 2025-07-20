Morgan Wallen Tells Fans They’re ‘Safe’ With Their ‘Side Chick’ At His Concert After Coldplay Affair Debacle!

Morgan Wallen is sounding off on the Coldplay affair drama!

It’s been a whirlwind few days since Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was caught cheating on his wife at the Coldplay concert in Massachusetts on Wednesday. In case you somehow missed it, the Gillette Stadium jumbotron locked in on Andy cuddled up with and even KISSING a woman who has since been identified as his HR Chief Kristin Cabot. See (below):

Chris Martin quickly caught onto what was happening, joking:

“Look at these two … Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy. I hope we didn’t do something bad…”

But Morgan Wallen promises a different experience at HIS concert… One where cheaters are safe from being exposed. Sigh.

Related: Tommy Lee & Brittany Furlan Are Back Together After Wild Catfishing Scandal!

During a stop in Glendale, Arizona on Friday, the country crooner joked about the whole controversy:

“Anybody in here with their side chick or whatever, I think you’re safe here.”

We guess that’s code for he won’t be blasting couples on any jumbotrons… LOLz.

The 32-year-old then went on to make an icky remark about cheating in general:

“I don’t condone cheating … anymore.”

Leave it up to Morgan to say something like that… Watch the full moment (below):

In the wake of Byron and Cabot being busted, the pair were both suspended from their positions as the company launched an investigation. And since then, Byron has officially resigned…

Don’t cheat, people!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]