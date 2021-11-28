New Book Claims It Was Actually Prince Charles Who Asked About Baby Archie’s Skin Tone

A royal family member has been called out as the person who asked about Archie’s skin tone.

As you most likely recall, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chatted with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year, one of the biggest bombshells they dropped was that an unnamed relative had “concerns and conversations” about Archie’s skin color. Although the couple refused to identify the individual, speculation still swirled around about who the royal racist might be since the interview. Some of the names thrown around at the time included: Princess Anne, Prince William, Camilla Parker Bowles, Kate Middleton, and Prince Charles. Now, a new book has pointed fingers at one royal family member in particular for raising the offensive question.

According to Page Six, author Christopher Andersen claimed a “well-placed source” in the royal institution revealed for his upcoming book Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan that Charles broached the topic, which triggered the rift in the family. The source shared that on November 27, 2017 — the same day when Harry and Meghan’s engagement was revealed — the future king asked his wife:

“I wonder what the children look like?”

A “somewhat taken-aback” Camilla then replied:

“Well, absolutely gorgeous, I’m certain.”

Then, Charles allegedly lowered his voice and questioned:

“I mean, what do you think their children’s complexion might be?”

A spokesperson for the 73-year-old completely denied the depiction of the alleged events in a statement to Page Six, calling it “fiction and not worth further comment.” For those who’ve watched the royal family closely this year, then the account also may have raised a few eyebrows. For one, it is certainly strange that a source could have been in close enough proximity to Charles and Camila to have heard him lower his voice. Second, Harry told Oprah that the person asked him directly about Archie’s skin tone.

However, a previous report from Meghan’s friend Omid Scobie also suggested that it wasn’t just “one person” who openly had conversations about the 2-year-old’s skin color. There were allegedly “several” discussions about it at the time — so it very well could have been one of the many problematic talks that affected the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

But what do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF with your reactions in the comments (below)!

