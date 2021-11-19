Meghan Markle’s Half-Sister Accuses Her Of PERJURY -- And Says She Lied About Ellen Anecdote!

Meghan Markle’s triumphant return to television was a big surprise. Her sister Samantha Markle doing a TV interview? Not so much.

Samantha, her dad Thomas Markle, and her brother Thomas Markle Jr. have all leveraged their relationships (if you can call it that) with their royal relative to make a lot of TV appearances, often to directly criticize, contradict, or otherwise insult Meg. With the Duchess of Sussex’s legal trouble in the news and the Duchess herself appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, it was only a matter of time before Samantha spoke up about it.

She did so on GB News, Britain’s own right-wing answer to Fox News. Following the bombshell regarding the Finding Freedom biography, Samantha was asked if she believed the actress perjured herself during her tabloid trial. She replied:

“Yes I do, with regards to the letter. Between the eloquent language, and the flamboyant calligraphy and the word choices. Word choices were so dramatic and so pointed and none of them true. … It was just so blameful and skewed.”

Although not totally clear, Samantha seems to be referring to the report that leaked emails revealed the 40-year-old prepared for the eventuality that Thomas would leak her pleading letter before the wedding. Pivoting to Finding Freedom, she got more specific:

“I felt that she committed perjury on the grounds that, you know, you don’t forget about, firstly, contributing to your own book. That takes a concerted effort. You know, I wrote a book. You know what you wrote in your book. … You know what you said, you know what your agenda was for saying it, what your beginning, middle, and end was, and what your point was. So to say that it was a mishap was incredibly wrong, and I believe perjury.”

The Suits alum may or may not have lied about the extent of her involvement in the book, but she certainly didn’t write the damn thing. In that way, it’s very different from Samantha’s own highly biased memoir (The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister), whatever she may be implying here.

Elsewhere in the interview, “Princess Pushy’s Sister” pushed back on Meghan’s claim that she rarely saw Samantha growing up (particularly because of their 16-year age difference). The author insisted they were “as normal and as close as would be reasonable for older brothers and sisters,” though even she admitted that her much-younger sibling would rather hang out with her BFFs back in the day. LOLz.

However, Samantha did suggest possibly filing a lawsuit as to the facts about her in Finding Freedom, blaming Meghan for trying to discredit her. She stated:

“Why would you say someone’s been married three times, had three children form three different men, why would you purposely make someone out to look of ill repute and dodgy in a book that goes into history as a royal biography? My god, you know, that is defamatory, and I didn’t deserve that. And I don’t think that I should go down in history as what she wanted to paint of me as some sort of revenge.”

On top of all that, she even managed to cast doubt on Meghan’s causal talk show anecdote about driving a run down old car to auditions back in the day:

“It wasn’t a beat up old Explorer. That was drama. I think she just wants people to think she roughed it as an actress. She never roughed anything with our dad. … He paid for her insurance, her vehicles, her classes, he made sure she had… a pretty cushy life.”

Umm… sounds like there may be a bit of jealousy happening here! Nevertheless, she claimed claimed Thomas had a “rollover accident in the snow in Arizona” while visiting her in Meghan’s Nissan, so the “insurance company paid out the vehicle” for her to get a new car. The 56-year-old concluded:

“So, she got a very nice Ford Explorer, it wasn’t a beat up old yadda yadda, and I just thought it was such a grandiose stretch.”

Phew. Samantha has a rebuttal for everything, doesn’t she? Objectively, we don’t actually know when Meghan got the new car vs. when she supposedly had to crawl through the back on the Warner Bros. lot. But we are willing to believe that she punched up her tale for a talk show. In fact, we’re willing to believe most celebrities probably do that — they just don’t have angry sisters doing follow up interviews calling them liars at every turn!

We’ll see if the UK court catches Meghan in a lie, but for now, we’ll be taking Samantha’s incredibly biased accounts with a grain of salt.

