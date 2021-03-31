The Royal Who Allegedly Asked About Archie’s Skin Tone Has Been Revealed -- And More Claims!

Lady Colin Campbell has revealed the identity of the royal member Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had accused of asking about Archie‘s skin tone during their tell-all with Oprah Winfrey, so she claims, and it’s not who we thought it was at ALL!

As you may remember, a lot came to light in the CBS sit-down, but one of the major bombshells dropped was the discussions regarding their son’s skin color from the royal family. During the interview, the Duchess of Sussex revealed:

“In the months when I was pregnant, all around the same time, so we have in tandem the conversation of he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title, and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

Meghan told Oprah that the details were given to her by Harry. She then said the unnamed people allegedly spoke about “what that would mean and what that would look like.” And while the talk show host asked the Suits alum about who it was that made the racist comments, she remained mum on their identity as it “would be very damaging to them.”

Prince Harry also remained tight-lipped about the situation, shutting down Winfrey’s questions to learn more about the private ordeal. The 36-year-old remarked:

“That conversation, I’m never going to share. It was awkward, and I was a bit shocked.”

Still, it didn’t stop anyone from speculating who the heck would speak like that. After the conversation, people took to Twitter to discuss the possibility that it could have been either Prince Charles, Camila Parker Bowles, Prince William, or Kate Middleton.

By a process of elimination I've concluded William was the one who has issues with Atchie's skin color. We already know Prince Phillip had racists incidences in the past, Charles aint got no reparation left to protect, only William has much to protect as the heir. — Just Call Me CMoney™ (@AfricanPrincess) March 8, 2021

I say Charles, he is the one that would have access to purse strings so he would be the one to cut off the money. And he would be the one probably along with Camilla who had the conversation about the babies skin colour . — Ali (@alibaker011) March 8, 2021

no doubt the skin colour conversation happened with Charles, William & Kate was definitely there I JUST KNOW IT #OprahMeghanHarry — ???????????????????????????????????? ???????????????? ☾ (@godfatherrcity) March 8, 2021

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s names were also thrown into the ring, but Oprah later revealed to Gayle King on CBS This Morning that the pair were not involved in the conversations.

Now, Campbell has claimed that it was actually Princess Anne who spoke with Harry about Archie’s skin. However, the 71-year-old emphasized that the alleged incident was just a big misunderstanding in a YouTube video released on Tuesday. In the lengthy clip, Campbell cited an inside palace source and insisted the family member was only sharing their concern for Meghan’s cultural capabilities and not the color of her skin.

“There were no concerns about Meghan’s color. Princess Anne was rightly concerned that if the marriage proceeded and there were children there would be huge problems, not because of Meghan’s color, but because of Meghan’s inability and determination to remain unable to appreciate the cultural differences.”

Uh… k.

The royal expert added how Anne was worried that Meghan may not “actually have respect for the institution in to which she was marrying, and the family in which she was marrying.” Campbell then continued:

“Meghan and Harry have used that genuine concern of a loving aunt, knowing that because she is down to earth, experienced, modest, intelligent, and sensible, and that you cannot make a sow’s ear into a silk purse. Nobody is the guilty party in terms of racism. But Princess Anne was the champion in terms of ‘don’t marry that girl, she is unsuitable. She is wrong for the country, wrong for the job. Well, it’s turned out to be true.”

The author proceeded to then slam Harry for what she believes was wrongly interpreting his and Anne’s chat.

“Harry decided that on the slimmest of hints about culture that it referred to color. She [Anne] had concerns about the disastrous effects of allowing somebody of that ilk, character wise, into the family, would not only cause trouble for all of them but also for any child born of the union. Harry ran to Meghan with the objections, Meghan weaponized them on the grounds of color. We are looking at people who are very eager to spot a slight where doubtless none exist.”

Yeesh! We take it you’re not a big a fan of them!

You can ch-ch-check out Lady C’s full clip here (below):

As you may recall, the Queen previously responded to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex interview in a statement saying that the topic of race was “concerning” and would “be taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.” Wonder if they actually talked to Anne or not?

Shocked guys? Did U expect Princess Anne to be the royal involved in the questionable discussions? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

