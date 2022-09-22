Horrifying New Details In Case Of Mom Found Dead After Scary Message To Daughter -- Could It Be A Serial Killer?!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

New details are emerging in the case of Debbie Collier, the missing Georgia mom who was found dead after sending some alarming messages to her daughter.

ICYMI, on Saturday, September 10 the 59-year-old transferred $2,385 to her daughter Amanda Bearden through Venmo — along with this cryptic message:

“They’re not going to let me go, love you”

An absolutely chilling message which turned into a horror scene…

Amanda tried to respond to her mother through text message and calling to no avail. It was at this point she reported her missing to Athens Clark County Police. The last time Debbie’s husband and daughter saw her was when she left their home sometime Saturday in a rental vehicle with only her license and debit card. Authorities were able to track the woman’s potential whereabouts through the Sirius XM radio installed in the black Chrysler Pacifica and pinpointed it to a town 60 miles away.

Since Habersham County Sheriff’s Office was closer, deputies from the department were dispatched to the location. They found the car, a red tote bag, a partially burned tarp, and sadly — Collier’s remains. In a new police report obtained by People, though, more information is being revealed. It’s so much more disturbing.

Debbie’s body was completely naked at the base of an embankment. She had been partially “burned with what appeared to be charring to her abdomen” — but not so badly burned she was unidentifiable by police. It seemed like whatever happened to her happened while she was still alive — her remains were apparently found “still grasping a small tree with her right hand.” Just horrifying.

The report also says more pieces of evidence were recovered — though it doesn’t specify what. The case is only getting more puzzling… and more upsetting?

According to Fox News, HCSO revealed on Wednesday they’ve ruled out the possibility of this being a suicide AND a kidnapping — something that seemed a possibility from the initial message to her daughter. In fact, a criminal profiler and psychotherapist believes this could be the work of a repeat sex offender — or a “budding serial killer”.

Whoa.

John Kelly, a criminal profiler who has experience interviewing serial killers, told the outlet:

“This has all the signs of a sexual attack with volcanic rage. I have to think he was trying to cover his DNA.”

Oh god…

Law enforcement have yet to release a manner of death, but he believes that information could be crucial to understand what happened — and it would help narrow down if this is, in fact, the work of a potential serial killer. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as more details emerge.

Our hearts go out to Debbie’s family and loved ones. We hope she gets the justice she deserves.

R.I.P.

