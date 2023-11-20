NFL Host Admits To MAKING UP Reports As A Former Sideline Reporter?!

What the heck?!?

A Fox Sports and Amazon Prime Video host has just admitted to making up reports when she used to be an NFL sideline reporter — and fans and fellow journalists are FED UP!

On Wednesday’s Pardon My Take podcast episode, Charissa Thompson — whom Travis Kelce previously thanked for his romance with Taylor Swift — admitted to fabricating her former reports. She seemed to take it all lightly, saying:

“I haven’t been fired for saying it, but I’ll say it again, I would make up the report sometimes because, A, the coach wouldn’t come out at half-time or it was too late and I was like, I didn’t want to screw up the report, so I was like, ‘I’m just gonna make this up.’”

Ah, yes. Who needs credible information when you can just say whatever s**t ya want! That’s totally what you’re getting paid for! LOLz!

Related: Patrick Weighs In On Whether Taylor’s ‘Become A Distraction’ For Travis

The TV personality, who reported on the sidelines for Fox Sports in the late 2000s, went on:

“No coach is gonna get mad if I say, ‘Hey, we need to stop hurting ourselves, we need to be better on third down, we need to stop turning the ball over and do a better job of getting off the field.’ Like, they’re not gonna correct me on that. I’m like, it’s fine, I’ll just make up the report.”

Whaat??

Seems like a MAJOR no-no! You can see the full podcast (below):

As you can imagine, the internet blew up with controversy as fans and reporters called out the SportsNation alum, including ESPN reporter Lisa Salters, who argued:

“Shocked. Disappointed. Disgusted. What we heard today called all sideline reporters into question. My job is an honor, a privilege and a craft at which I have worked so hard… Trust and credibility. They mean everything to a journalist. To violate either one — in any way — not only makes a mockery of the profession, but is a disservice to players, coaches and, most importantly, to fans.”

Meanwhile, The Athletic‘s Chris Kirschner added:

“A good portion of the public doesn’t trust the media as is. I cannot believe she would proudly admit this. This causes significant harm to the people who actually take the job seriously. It’s entirely unethical and worthy of never working in the field again.”

Oof!!

While it doesn’t seem like Charissa’s been axed just yet, she did take to her Instagram with a lengthy apology on Friday. The current host of Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football explained:

“When on a podcast this week, I said I would make up reports early in my career when I worked as a sideline reporter before I transitioned to my current host role. Working in the media I understand how important words are and I chose wrong words to describe the situation. I’m sorry. I have never lied about anything or been unethical during my time as a sports broadcaster. In the absence of a coach providing any information that could further my report I would use information that I learned and saw during the first half to create my report. For example if a team was 0 for 7 on 3rd down, that would clearly be an area they need to improve on in the second half. In these instances I never attributed anything said to a player or coach.”

Sounds like she’s walking it ALL back! But, if she never meant to imply she was lying or making up quotes and/or facts on the spot, she seriously should’ve considered her word choice way more carefully the first time around!

Addressing backlash heard from those in the profession, the 41-year-old concluded:

“I have nothing but respect for the sideline reporters and for the tireless work they put in behind the scenes and on the field. I am only appreciative and humbled to work alongside some of the best in the business and call them some of my best friends.”

You can see the full statement (below):

Interestingly, this clearly isn’t something she’s ashamed of since last year on her own podcast Calm Down, she first admitted to faking stories as a sideline reporter in 2008. We bet that’s why she felt comfortable opening up about it on the Barstool Sports pod — but, of course, saying all this on such a large platform definitely backfired!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?!? Do U think her apology makes up for this or should she be reprimanded more??

[Image via Fox Sports/YouTube]