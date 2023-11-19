Patrick Mahomes Weighs In On Whether Or Not Taylor Swift Has ‘Become A Distraction’ For Travis Kelce!

Patrick Mahomes is opening up about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship.

The Karma singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end have dominated the globe since they first sparked romance rumors back in September. From Taylor attending multiple games and drawing in record-breaking ratings for the NFL, to Travis crossing continents to go watch his gal perform on her Eras Tour. It’s safe to say they’re pretty infatuated with each other… But is it becoming a “distraction” for his football duties?

Related: Taylor Seen Struggling To Breathe While Performing In Sweltering Brazil Heat

During a Friday interview with ESPN ahead of the Chiefs’ highly-anticipated face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, Travis’ good buddy and teammate Patrick opened up about the 34-year-old’s relationship with T-Swift — and it sounds like he doesn’t have any hard feelings! He shared:

“I’ve been lucky enough to meet Taylor and see how good of a person she is. I think you can understand why it’s not become a distraction or anything like that, because everybody cares about being the best they can be every day.”

And that they are! Like we said, Taylor and Travis are on top of the world!

As for if he feels the recent attention on the Chiefs is any “bigger” than what it was during their two Super Bowl wins, he shared:

“I don’t think it feels any different. People see the whole Taylor Swift and Travis [thing], and they make it a huge deal because it is a huge deal. I think it becomes a bigger deal to the fan bases than it does to the guys that are actually in the building.”

We can see that! But don’t get it twisted — it sounds like at the end of the day, Patrick is, in fact, a Swiftie. He added:

“We’ll see when we get to the off-season. Maybe I’m traveling to Europe to go to a concert or something.”

We’re sure Taylor would hook him up with a ticket — especially since she’s becoming so close with his wife Brittany! Watch his full interview (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via ESPN & NBC/YouTube, & MEGA/WENN]