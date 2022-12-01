Nia Long Calls Out The Boston Celtics For How They Handled Ime Udoka's Shocking Affair!

Nia Long is speaking out about the difficult situation surrounding longtime partner Ime Udoka‘s recent affair scandal.

Back in September, Udoka was busy as the head coach of the Boston Celtics when the NBA team abruptly suspended him for the entire basketball season. Reports quickly surfaced Udoka was involved in an intimate relationship with another Celtics employee. That alleged involvement went against the franchise’s code of conduct, hence the coach’s season-long suspension.

What’s worse, Ime has been involved with Nia Long since 2009, and they got engaged back in 2015. They also share 10-year-old son Kez, in addition to parenting Long’s other son, 21-year-old Massai, from a previous relationship. So the Friday actress wasof course devastated by the affair allegations and the ensuing media firestorm.

On Thursday, Nia took her turn to speak. The 52-year-old star opened up in a feature in the Hollywood Reporter. And while she didn’t directly address the current status of her relationship with Udoka, Nia did explain how difficult it was to deal with all the attention following the initial affair allegations.

For one, the Big Momma’s House star said she was on set when the news first broke. Stressed by the reveal, she says she “didn’t feel good in my belly” about it. So, she walked off set and instead rushed home to be with Kez:

“There was also this sense that the business I have to deal with at home is more important to me than teaching a white director-producer how to tell a Black story.”

Wow.

Just out here not giving any effs. LOVE it. She continued:

“I went home to be with my son, and that was what was most important to me, because he was not having an easy time.”

Ugh. That’s so awful.

Eventually, Nia took her son out of school to allow time for the situation. Still, the aftermath has continued to be difficult for her family. As she explained to the mag, the affair news was “devastating, and it still is.” And she added:

“I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son’s face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public.”

The media blitz focused on her family’s personal lives was clearly one of the most difficult parts. Any affair would be tough, but to be reminded of it in headlines? Gotta be worse.

But Nia has found comfort in those closest to her:

“I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body. And then what I found was this tribe of women and men who were standing up for me in a way that felt like I was in this bubble of protection, and that was very comforting.”

Still, not everyone came through in a commendable way. The Boiler Room actress specifically called out the Celtics for their apparent lack of care in not following up with her following their blunt reveal of Udoka’s suspension:

“He still has moments where it’s not easy for him. If you’re in the business of protecting women — I’m sorry, no one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I’m OK, to see if my children are OK. It’s very disappointing.”

Wow.

Aside from that, Nia did her best to be optimistic about future film projects. Notably, that includes a reboot called The Best Man: Final Chapters, which is set to stream on Peacock later this month. Referencing that and other work ahead, Nia tried to offer a high note through the difficult days:

“2023 is like the year of new beginnings for me. I couldn’t be more excited.”

We sincerely hope so!

Like we mentioned, she didn’t talk to THR about her current status with Udoka. When ET asked about it in a follow-up, Long’s team released this statement reiterating her privacy ask:

“The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me. I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”

So there we have it. Ugh. What an awful thing to go through! You can read the full THR feature piece HERE.

