Nia Long Posts Adorable Selfie With Sons Amid Ime Udoka's Alleged Cheating Scandal

The only men Nia Long needs in her life are her sons!

As you’ve surely heard, the Friday actress’ partner of 12 years, head coach of the Boston Celtics, Ime Udoka, was suspended from the entire 2022-23 NBA season following serious allegations. He was said to have engaged in a relationship with a female member of the team’s staff, which is a violation of policies. As of now, an investigation is underway to determine what exactly went down, and what his future with the team (if any) will be.

Related: Identity Of Ime’s Alleged Mistress Revealed As Married Mother Of Three…

However, Nia is not letting that stop her from smiling! The 51-year-old took to Instagram Monday to post the CUTEST selfie with her two sons, 21-year-old Massai Dorsey II, who she has from a previous relationship, and 10-year-old Kez, who she shares with the estranged fiancé. In the photo, which she simply captioned with a single black heart, you can see the three cuddling up with Nia leaning her head on Kez, who’s sticking his tongue out in a lighthearted way, next to Massai, who has a handsome smile from ear to ear. Happy family! See (below):

The star previously opened up, explaining:

“The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me. I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”

Looks like she’s doing just that. Hang in there, Nia! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Images via Nia Long/Instagram & ESPN/YouTube]