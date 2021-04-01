Man Arrested After Allegedly Trying To Break Into Niall Horan's Home -- TWICE!

Don’t worry, y’all — Niall Horan is safe!

According to DailyMail.com, the former One Direction member was “left shocked and shaken” after an intruder was busted exploring his $6.8 million penthouse apartment last year.

The outlet reports that Niall’s personal assistant caught a man in the star’s foyer outside his South London residence in July 2020. Apparently, the intruder followed another resident into the apartment complex, then jumped from a neighboring property onto the Irish singer’s balcony before entering Niall’s home through French doors on the balcony. OMG!

Fortunately, the musician was away at the time, and his personal assistant kept the intruder talking while calling security, who called the police. A source told the outlet:

“The intruder is believed to have tailgated another resident – following them into the building – and then entered the apartment next door to Niall’s. He came out onto that property’s balcony, jumped over the wall onto Niall’s balcony and then entered into his apartment through the French doors. Niall wasn’t at home at the time but one of his assistants was and saw the man walk through the apartment to the foyer outside. She managed to keep the intruder talking until security were called. The police arrived soon afterwards but the man was not arrested and was released.”

A 29-year-old man was found to be on drugs and incoherent, so he was apparently not taken into police custody. Nothing is thought to have been stolen during this incident.

But apparently the same man returned to the apartment complex the next day. Thankfully, he was caught by security before reaching Niall’s apartment, and was arrested. The source explained:

“He returned to the apartment building the following day but he’d been caught on CCTV and his picture had been circulated around staff working in the apartment building. The security noticed him on the cameras and picked him up pretty promptly and he was arrested this time.”

Wow, so scary!

At Kingston Crown Court last December, the man pleaded not guilty to two charges of burglary with intent. He will stay in custody until his trial on July 5. A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police confirmed:

“The suspect was charged by postal requisition on 7 August, 2020 for burglary with intent to steal. He will appear at Kingston Crown Court on Monday, 5 July.”

As for Niall — who bought the three-bedroom penthouse apartment in 2017 and divides his time between London and El Lay — police have asked him not to comment on the matter because it’s an “ongoing criminal case.”

