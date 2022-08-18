Buffy The Vampire Slayer’s Nicholas Brendon 'Rushed To Emergency' Room Following Cardiac Scare!

Nicholas Brendon has been hospitalized recently following a health scare.

As many know him from the cult classic Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the actor, who played Xander himself, was rushed to the emergency room earlier this month after a heart-related incident. His sister took to the star’s Instagram Monday to share with fans the news of his condition, writing:

“Nicky sends his love and wanted me to apologize that he hasn’t been going live as much lately and to give everyone an update. Nicky is doing fine now but he had to be rushed to emergency about two weeks ago because of a cardiac incident (tachycardia/arrhythmia).”

For those unfamiliar, tachycardia is the medical term for a heart rate over 100 beats per minute, while arrhythmia defines a more generalized condition relating to heart rate, according to the Mayo Clinic. The celeb’s sister continued the post:

“Some of you might remember he had a similar incident after his second spinal surgery last year (for Cauda Equina) but this time.”

In case you weren’t aware, Nicholas experienced paralysis last year in his legs and genitals following a prescription fraud arrest, which landed him in a jail where he had to sleep on concrete floors, therefore triggering his existing Cauda Equina. According to Cedars-Sinai, this condition happens when “a spinal disc presses on the nerve roots,” which then “cuts off sensation and movement” in your lower half. Symptoms can include “not being able to empty the bowel or bladder properly,” “loss of sexual sensation,” and even “permanent paralysis.” So scary!

His manager, Theresa Fortier, explained the 51-year-old went in for spinal surgery in an attempt to treat the symptoms he was experiencing following his prison stay. She noted:

“During the arrest they were not quite careful with his condition. It has aggravated the symptoms of his previous injury and the paralysis is starting to reappear. He may have burst another disc or [had] everything fell out of alignment. So sleeping on a cement floor with other inmates was not exactly conducive to healing and it aggravated his injury and since then he has been in immense pain with numbness and paralysis.”

What a bad year for the Wanton Want actor! As we’ve previously reported, he’s been going through a lot mental health-wise for the past several years, and we just hope for his continued improvement. His sister concluded his health update by reassuring fans:

“He is trying to get a little more rest and has been concentrating on medical appointments.”

See the full post (below):

See the full post (below):

