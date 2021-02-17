This Buffy Star Is 'Not Ready' To Comment On Joss Whedon Controversy

The public reckoning of Joss Whedon continues — in a pretty unusual way, if you ask us.

ICYMI, Whedon has been accused of being “problematic” over the years, but an investigation into his behavior on set of Justice League has opened the floodgates for complaints of abuse, going all the way back to his breakout series, Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Charisma Carpenter, who starred as Cordelia Chase on Buffy and Angel, released a statement in support of the JL investigation detailing her own negative experience with the writer-director.

Since then, much of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer cast has spoken out about Joss (either in support, or with their own accusations), but there are still a few holdouts. One of them is Nicholas Brendon, who played Scooby Gang member Xander Harris. Brendon is still technically a holdout, although he did comment on the situation. Confusing, right?

Well, here are his own words on the subject, from a Facebook Live last week:

“I’ve got s**t to say about stuff… while some people think that I owe them a statement, I don’t really owe them a statement right now. This is my life and it’s two people that I love very much. … And yes, I do love Joss and I love CC more than most. I’m not just going to give you a statement that says, ‘My thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and the families.’ I’m not going to do that. I’m going to think about it.”

So, no statement from Xander. Except he added:

“I support CC. I love CC. And I’m here for CC.”

And on top of that, he said:

“I’m not speaking on Joss yet. It’s very personal for me, so I’ll speak on that when I’m ready to speak on that because he and I had a relationship. It’s a big part of my life, a very emotional part of my life and I want to give it the proper respect and time that it deserves. When things happen in life like this with social media and stuff, it’s hard for me. It makes me sick. It’s not just something I want to make a comment on, do you know what I mean?”

We get what he’s saying, but it seems that in commenting about not wanting to comment, he has in fact made a few comments on the subject. But as far as excuses for staying out of the fray, Brendon had a pretty good one. He explained:

“If you don’t mind, I’m going to get some spinal surgery tomorrow and heal and come up with a statement that represents me and that’s really all I got right now.”

Apparently, the 49-year-old slipped and fell on some ice, which caused a pretty intense injury and some, well, eyebrow-raising side effects. Nicholas was totally open about the latter in his livestream, explaining to fans:

“My anus is kinda paralyzed and so is my penis, which is weird. I gotta sit down to p**s because I don’t know if I’m s**tting or p**sing. It’s crazy. Good times is what I say.”

Whew, okay. We’ll let the non-statement statement go for now, then. (For the record, Brendon’s partner posted to Twitter on Monday that he was doing well and resting after the surgery.) However, he had more to say about the Buffy showrunner, including:

“I just hope that growth comes, and healing [comes] and him being a better person … because I think that’s what every day is about. You know what I mean? Not beating somebody up.”

The Criminal Minds alum has dealt with his own issues in the public eye, including depression, alcoholism, multiple arrests, and more than one incident of domestic violence. Presumably, he knows what he’s talking about when it comes to healing and growth… at least, we hope so.

He went on:

“I mean, were there transgressions? Yeah, there were. To me as well … I had my relationship with Joss as well. And I love him. … I mean, for me, I took the good, I took the bad. But that’s not everybody. … I love and support [Charisma] very much and I know that story, and it’s not a kind story.”

Nicholas concluded:

“We all had different relationships with Joss and so, yeah, I love CC, so I just want her to know that and that is all I am going to speak on it right now.”

Well, again, he definitely spoke quite a bit for not speaking on it right now. We’ll be interested to see what his ACTUAL statement is when the time comes!

