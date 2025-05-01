Nick Cannon Baby Momma Calls Him Out For Being An Absentee Father... To At Least ONE Of His Kids!

One of Nick Cannon’s baby mommas is calling him out for being an absentee father!

The latest drama surrounding the 44-year-old television personality began when he opened up on the Tea Time with Raven & Miranda podcast on Thursday about a $10 million insurance policy he took out… on his balls.

Remember that? In June 2024, Nick teamed up with Dr. Squatch, a men’s natural soap and personal care products company, for a commercial, announcing he insured his below-the-belt assets for the shocking amount. Since the dad of 12 may have more kids, he decided to get his testicles insured! You never know what could happen, after all!

Related: Bre Tiesi Admits She Gets ‘Jealous’ Over Nick Cannon’s Other Baby Mommas At THESE Times

The Masked Singer host explained on the podcast:

“It started off like, ‘Yo, this would be a good joke,’ but we really went through with it. Dr. Squatch, who is like, they’re known for like manscaping and all that stuff. They were like, ‘Yo, a lot of celebrity women are insuring their legs in case something goes wrong.’”

Like his ex-wife, Mariah Carey! She got her legs AND voice insured! When Nick went to the execs at Dr. Squatch, they asked him what his “most valuable assets” were, and he replied:

“My balls!”

According to the Drumline actor, the insurance policy is “legit” and is in his office. Nick noted each ball is insured for $5 million, and “all the money goes” to his children if something happens. Divided up, that’s like $400 apiece? LOLz!

We joke, but Nick does have a dozen kids with six different baby mommas! That means they’d each get around $416,666 as of right now if he only lost one ball! Damn! That math could change if Nick has more children, of course. Regardless, it’s still a lot of money! Watch the conversation about his insured balls (below):

While the cash is great, one of Nick’s baby mommas would like something even more valuable from him… for him to be a damned father to his child!

Alyssa Scott, who shares daughter Halo Marie (and late son Zen) with the Wild ‘n Out host, re-posted a clip from the podcast talking about the ball insurance on Instagram Stories on Thursday. And in the caption, she threw major shade at him for not seeing their kid for more than a month, saying:

“Ha ha haaa Funny. Any plans on seeing your child? It’s been over a month @nickcannon. But good to know she’ll get some of your $ if anything happens to your balls smh.”

Check out the post (below):

Yeesh!

Nick has 12 kids and a busy career to juggle, so we can’t say we’re surprised he’s struggling to make the rounds to all of them. This was the criticism right from the start, after all. He defended himself against the backlash, assuring everyone he was going to be a good father to all. Clearly that’s not the case…

At this time, Nick has not responded to the diss from Alyssa. But what are YOUR reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments.

[Image via Alyssa Scott/Instagram, The Talk/YouTube]